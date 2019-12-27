Photographer Accuses Damon Dash Of Sexual Battery In $50 Million Lawsuit

Damon “Dame” Dash, former cofounder of Roc-A-Fella Records is facing serious accusations regarding an alleged sexual assault that occurred inside of Dash’s Los Angeles residence.

Photographer Monique Bunn recently filed a $50 million lawsuit in the U.S. District Court on Thursday, accusing Dash of touching her while she stayed at the famed entrepreneurs residence in April.

Bunn was reportedly hired to shoot a campaign for Dash’s fashion company Poppington, and was welcomed to stay in a spare bedroom formerly occupied by his daughter after the first day of shooting on April 18. Dash and his longtime partner, Raquel Horn, also live together at his Los Angeles home.

Bunn claims she was sleeping in the bed when she woke up to find Dash inside of the room, according to documents obtained by The Wrap.

“While Bunn was sleeping, Dash approached Bunn and placed his hand on Bunn’s breasts and placed hands/fingers on Bunn’s buttocks. Dash did not have the permission or consent to touch Bunn’s sexual organs,” the complaint reads. “Dash was wearing a robe and had no underwear on. Dash had been drinking alcohol and smoking marijuana all day.”

“Bunn was able to get Dash’s hands off her breasts and buttocks,” the filing continues. She reportedly told Dash she would “fight” him, which forced him to promptly exit the room. She stayed in the house for the remainder of the night but “did not sleep that evening.”

Bunn also names Dash’s partner Horn in the suit, along with Poppington LLC and Damon Dash Studios. She accuses the named parties of theft by conversion and emotional distress.

The photog also claims Dash fabricated a deal with WEtv which would produce a docuseries based on her life to keep her quiet about the alleged assault.

“Ms. Bunn looks forward to having a jury decide the litigation,” her lawyer, Christopher Brown, said in a statement to The Wrap. Dash’s representation has not yet commented.