JusticeForDestiny: Family Of Slain 21-Year-Old Baltimore Beauty Shop Owner Asks For Witnesses To Come Forward

On Thursday the family of Destiny Harrison, a 21-year-old who beauty shop owner who was fatally shot inside of her store, gathered in front of Madam D Beauty Bar located in Southeast Baltimore, remembering her as a beloved mother, daughter, sister and friend, The Baltimore Sun reports.

Destiny’s mother Raquel Harrison made an emotional plea for anyone who has information regarding her daughter’s death to work with authorities.

“When it be y’all family … y’all gonna want somebody to say something,” she said. According to investigators, there were eyewitnesses inside of the shop at the time Destiny was fatally wounded.

Raquel Harrison reflects on the life of her daughter Destiny Harrison. Destiny was fatally shot in her salon Saturday evening >> https://t.co/I9v5IdlLB9 pic.twitter.com/efydWjwq4T — WBAL-TV 11 Baltimore (@wbaltv11) December 25, 2019

Harrison was fatally shot on December 21 inside of her salon less than two weeks after she was the target of a robbery at her business. When police arrived to reports of a shooting 6:12 p.m., they found Destiny suffering from shots to the head. She was rushed to a local hospital where she was pronounced dead.

Court documents obtained by WMAR show that Destiny feared for her safety after she caught two individuals stealing from the back of her business on December 10. Destiny was reportedly held down and beaten during the attack as the robbers were able to escape with $3,000 worth of hair extensions.

In the documents Destiny wrote that she knew the individuals because they lived close to her business and also warned the court commissioner that one of the suspects had a violent history.

“I’m scared for my life and business,” she wrote.

Here’s the peace order 21yo Destiny Harrison was granted against the man she says broke into her beauty salon w/ his gf, stole $3,000 worth of hair extensions and attacked her. 2 days after this was issued, she was murdered at work. @WMAR2News pic.twitter.com/2Ab1uCoQCy — Abby Isaacs WMAR (@AbbyIsaacsNews) December 26, 2019

While no one has been arrested in connection with the shooting, police did arrest the persons who broke into her store. They were charged with assault, theft, and burglary, WMAR reports.

Featherweight boxing champion Gervonta Davis has reportedly agreed to pay for Destiny’s funeral. As a Baltimore native, news of her death hit too close to home.

Smh! I’m just hearing about this sadness..Prayers and love to her family. If I can do anything like pay for the funeral or anything like that..Reach our! pic.twitter.com/u0ySzcMPun — Gervonta Davis (@Gervontaa) December 26, 2019

I know that’s right @Gervontaa ! Paid for Destiny funeral. Baltimore’s own. There is some good here in our city. Please don’t let these criminals ruin the greatness we have here despite the circumstances… Destiny you touched many lives 💙 — Stephanie (@_JustSteph90) December 27, 2019

According to The Sun, Destiny was one of 339 persons who died of gun violence in Baltimore this year.

Destiny’s family remembered her as a strong-willed, independent woman who had a heart for her loved ones.

“She was a sweetheart, but she had her mother’s side too if you got on her bad side,” Destiny’s mother said. “I never thought I couldn’t protect her from somebody hurting her.”

Her sister Christian said she will do her best to hold the family up. “I’ve realized that everything we did was to make me stronger,” she said. “I got to be strong for everybody.”

She leaves behind a 1-year-old daughter named Dream. Though Dream was not physically hurt during the attack, the mental and spiritual effects will reverberate for years to come.