Watch This Family Gift Their Grandmother Letters She And Her Deceased Husband Wrote Each Other In College

As joyous an occasion it is to spend the holidays with those we love, it’s hard not to think about the family members who are no longer with us as we celebrate Christmas. Yesterday, many men and women spent their first holiday without their significant other. And while the loss of a spouse leaves a void that can never be filled, one family did something extra special to help their grandmother cope after losing her husband earlier this year.

Twitter user L (@ForeverLAS_) shared a sweet video yesterday of her and her family gifting their grandmother letters that she and her recently deceased husband exchanged with one another back when they were in college in 1962. L said her grandfather passed away seven months ago and because this was her grandmother’s first Christmas without him in 59 years, her family wanted to find a way to still make him a part of the day while comforting their grandmother during her time of grief.

My grandpa passed 7 months ago so this is my grandma’s 1st Xmas w/o him in 59 years. For Christmas we decided to gift her w/ letters we found her & my grandpa wrote to each other in 1962 while they were in college. He kept them all these years ❤️ pic.twitter.com/raRvAWxqW5 — L 👅 (@ForeverLAS_) December 25, 2019

In the video, the grandmother opens a beautifully engraved silver letter box and begins to shed tears as she reads the inscription. After opening the box and seeing the pile of letters which her husband had kept all of these years inside, she begins to weep as she reads off the addresses on the envelops, marking her husband’s time at Westpoint and Petersburg, Virginia, as well as Annapolis, Maryland.

It’s nearly impossible not to shed tears of your own as you imagine the memories that have resurfaced in this woman’s mind and the love she had for her husband of nearly 60 years. So far, the video has been liked more than 636,000 times and retweeted more than 115,000 times. Many of the 7,000 replies echo the same sentiment about the beauty of the idea, while other commenters are sharing their own losses and how their families are attempting to cope with recent deaths during the holidays. This is truly one of those examples of how the Christmas spirit brings people together.