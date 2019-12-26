Kim & Kanye Splurged And Gifted North West A Priceless Michael Jackson Jacket For Christmas

North West is now the proud owner of an important piece of fashion history. Kim Kardashian West took to social media to reveal she and her husband Kanye West gifted their 6-year-old with an original jacket Michael Jackson wore.

“North is a really big Michael Jackson fan and we knew she would love this,” the mom of four said on her Instagram story. “We won this on an auction for Northie for Christmas.”

Jackson wore the jacket (pictured below) for Elizabeth Taylor’s 65th birthday party in 1997.

The jacket was an expensive get for the Wests, who paid $65,625 for the coat, designed by Dennis Tompkins and Michael Bush. The piece is adorned with white stones, pearls, rhinestones and features a vine embellish.

The jacket was expected to go from $10,000 to $20,000 at the auction held by Julien’s Auctions in October, but attendees out bid the auctioneers wildest dreams, E! news reports.

To make the jacket more customizable, Kim and Kanye made adjustable alterations to the jacket so it could fit North’s body now. The body of the jacket and the sleeves can be lengthened as North grows into adult size.

In September of 2018, North walked in her first fashion show in a Michael Jackson inspired look.

This iconic MJ jacket is one of many wardrobe staples North has in her repertoire at the tender age of 6. Just recently, she was spotted rocking a $10,000 Birkin bag while out on the streets of New York city with her mother. This time, her fashion was all about her mom’s athleisure/intimate wear line SKIMS, as she wore a kid’s sized SKIMS Cozy pant and SKIMS cozy knit robe. The look was complimented with some boots and pearls.