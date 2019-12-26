How Our Favorite Celebs Spent The Last Christmas Of The Decade

Now that we’ve all got our fill of family and friends this Christmas, it’s time to see how our favorite celebrities spent theirs. This holiday wasn’t ripe with proposals and baby news like many holidays past — though there were a few — this year seemed to be all about spending time with the little ones and having a ball while doing it, in matching Christmas outfits, of course.

From volunteering to dressing up like Santa, dropping Christmas card pics, and recording elaboarate dance breaks. Here’s how some of our favorite celebs spent the last Christmas of the decade.

Nick Cannon

Funny man and father Nick Cannon chose to give back this year, bringing along ex-girlfriend Brittany Bell and their son Golden “Sagon” to work The Christmas Celebration On Skid Row At The Los Angeles Mission.