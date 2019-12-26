How Our Favorite Celebs Spent The Last Christmas Of The Decade
Now that we’ve all got our fill of family and friends this Christmas, it’s time to see how our favorite celebrities spent theirs. This holiday wasn’t ripe with proposals and baby news like many holidays past — though there were a few — this year seemed to be all about spending time with the little ones and having a ball while doing it, in matching Christmas outfits, of course.
From volunteering to dressing up like Santa, dropping Christmas card pics, and recording elaboarate dance breaks. Here’s how some of our favorite celebs spent the last Christmas of the decade.
Nick Cannon
Funny man and father Nick Cannon chose to give back this year, bringing along ex-girlfriend Brittany Bell and their son Golden “Sagon” to work The Christmas Celebration On Skid Row At The Los Angeles Mission.
Ciara and Russell Wilson
It wouldn’t be a Ci-Ci Christmas if she didn’t sing and dance with her crew.
La La and Carmelo Anthony
La La has always been able to put whatever issues she and her husband are dealing with behind them for the sake of their son and this Christmas was no different.
Offset
Offset changed his name to Santa Set and humored his kids while dancing in a fat suit as Old Saint Nick this Christmas.
View this post on Instagram
I never would’ve thought I’d be able to do this for someone else. God has been working through me and all of these long sleepless nights are paying off. I know my dad is no longer here with us physically but I know he’s looking down on us so proud. I miss you Dad! Merry Christmas♥️🙏🏽 i hope you all have a blessed day today.
Jordyn Woods
Jordyn gifted her brother a Benz this Christmas while sharing a sweet message about her hard work paying off and knowing their father is watching over them proudly.
J. Lo
J. Lo is forever the definition of “no days off.” The singer was spotted in a red workout fit outside of a fitness studio in Miami after getting it in on Christmas Eve.
Saweetie
Saweetie gave us a new Christmas bop for all the girls opening expensive tings December 25th.
Rotimi
Cue “Boo’d Up” because that’s how Rotimi spent Christmas with his girlfriend Vanessa.
Fabulous and Emily B
Fab and Em, or make that Mr. and Mrs. Claus popped out for Christmas 2019, according to the rapper.
Nick Young
We told you there was at least one proposal yesterday and it was Nick Young popping the question to his high school sweetheart and mother of his sons, Keonna Green.
50 Cent
It should come as no surprise that 50 spent Christmas looking like The Grinch that he is.
Hazel-E
Ms. Hazel showed off her baby bump with her baby daddy loving up on her as she gets closer to her due date.