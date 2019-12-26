How Our Favorite Celebs Spent The Last Christmas Of The Decade

By Brande Victorian
Celebrity Christmas

Now that we’ve all got our fill of family and friends this Christmas, it’s time to see how our favorite celebrities spent theirs. This holiday wasn’t ripe with proposals and baby news like many holidays past — though there were a few — this year seemed to be all about spending time with the little ones and having a ball while doing it, in matching Christmas outfits, of course.

From volunteering to dressing up like Santa, dropping Christmas card pics, and recording elaboarate dance breaks. Here’s how some of our favorite celebs spent the last Christmas of the decade.

Nick Cannon

Funny man and father Nick Cannon chose to give back this year, bringing along ex-girlfriend Brittany Bell and their son Golden “Sagon” to work The Christmas Celebration On Skid Row At The Los Angeles Mission.

Ciara and Russell Wilson

It wouldn’t be a Ci-Ci Christmas if she didn’t sing and dance with her crew.

HAPPY HOLIDAYS *The Anthonys #STAYME7O

A post shared by Carmelo Anthony (@carmeloanthony) on

La La and Carmelo Anthony

La La has always been able to put whatever issues she and her husband are dealing with behind them for the sake of their son and this Christmas was no different.

SANTA SET 🎅 IN THE BUILDING MERRY XMAS TO ALL

A post shared by OFFSET (@offsetyrn) on

Offset

Offset changed his name to Santa Set and humored his kids while dancing in a fat suit as Old Saint Nick this Christmas.

J. Lo

J. Lo is forever the definition of “no days off.” The singer was spotted in a red workout fit outside of a fitness studio in Miami after getting it in on Christmas Eve.

Saweetie

Saweetie gave us a new Christmas bop for all the girls opening expensive tings December 25th.

Merry Christmas 🎄from The Buttascotch’s 🍯

A post shared by Rotimi (@rotimi) on

Rotimi

Cue “Boo’d Up” because that’s how Rotimi spent Christmas with his girlfriend Vanessa.

when Mr. & Mrs. Claus pop out

A post shared by Fabolous (@myfabolouslife) on

Fabulous and Emily B

Fab and Em, or make that Mr. and Mrs. Claus popped out for Christmas 2019, according to the rapper.

Nick Young

We told you there was at least one proposal yesterday and it was Nick Young popping the question to his high school sweetheart and mother of his sons, Keonna Green.

50 Cent

It should come as no surprise that 50 spent Christmas looking like The Grinch that he is.

Hazel-E

Ms. Hazel showed off her baby bump with her baby daddy loving up on her as she gets closer to her due date.

