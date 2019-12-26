Mother Of Swizz Beatz’s Daughter Publicly Blasts Alicia Keys For “Total Disrespect,” Overstepping Parental Boundaries

Just when we all thought Alicia Keys had this blended family thing down pat, especially when you see how far she’s come with husband Swizz Beatz’s ex-wife, Mashonda Tifrere, a woman named Jahna Sebastian is calling bullsh-t.

Sebastian, who is the mother of Swizz Beatz’s sole daughter, Nicole, and raises her in the U.K., took to Instagram on Monday to vent her frustrations over what she deemed parenting boundaries being disregarded by Keys.

“I am not into drama, however, at this point, I am fed up.” she wrote. Though she never named the Grammy winner, Sebastian talked about her as a problematic stepparent who was exposing her daughter to things she’s been trying to restrict, including Nicole’s connection to social media and her possession of certain technology.

“The stepparent is not raising my child, in fact she even got in the way of things in the past, which I have been quiet about,” she wrote. “This ‘stepparent’ got an iPhone X in the US, that she controls, for my daughter Nicole, created an Apple ID attached to her own Apple ID under family sharing, has Apple store purchase permissions on behalf of my child attached to her account, all without my consent, when I am Nicole’s real and only mother.”

Sebastian claimed that moves like this, in addition to helping to reinstate a TikTok account for Nicole that she purposely shut down to help her focus less on things online, are moves intended to get Nicole on Keys’s side.

“It is trying to get liked by a child by pretending to be caring, while overriding and disregarding the mother’s wishes,” she wrote in the long note. “Not only she has been disrespecting me as a parent…but she is also destroying my child’s upbringing that I have worked so hard to maintain.”

The biggest no-no for Sebastian, though, may be what she claims is Keys’s attempt to have Nicole refer to her as a name that means “mother.”

“The stepparent started having Nicole calling her ‘Umi’, which means ‘Mother’ in Arabic, even though I have stated multiple times throughout the years, that I do not agree with any kind of ‘mom’ name for another person,” she said.

While some said her open letter was not a good move, Sebastian claimed she put it out there (the note remains days later) to let people know that things are not as Keys and Swizz Beatz make it seem.

“I am writing this to shed some light on a situation that has been ongoing behind the scenes while there is a fake idea of the ‘blended family’ that’s promoted, using my child for publicity,” she said. “In reality there is total disrespect of another woman and motherhood going on.”

“I will not allow her to steal my child,” she added.

Swizz Beatz would respond to Sebastian’s note (and confirm who she was writing about), defending his wife by countering the claims in the note.

“1st of all Nicole does not have her own phone!” he wrote. “2nd, that’s my phone I don’t use so she can call you instead of you calling my phone looking for her! 3rd, nobody forced Nicole to call them anything she chose to call her UMI! I will not let any of my kids do things they don’t want to – period!! 4th, we just spoke on the phone and you had none of this to say, you was all sweet and kind!! You know my number, if you have a problem, call me!! Knock it off!!!”

While Keys has not publicly responded to this letter, which isn’t the first public lambasting she’s received, she and her blended family seemed like they were unbothered on Christmas. Nicole, for the record, smiled for a picture standing right next to Keys: