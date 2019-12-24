Baby Archie Makes His Christmas Card Debut With Meghan Markle & Prince Harry

With the release of their latest Christmas card, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle gave us a glimpse of their baby Archie’s bubbly personality.

The card, released on Monday night, shows the couple in the background sitting under a large decorated Christmas tree, while Archie, 7 months, takes the spotlight front and center.

“Just sharing the sweetest Christmas Card from our President and Vice-President, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex. Very Merry Christmas, everyone!” read a tweet from The Queen’s Commonwealth Trust.

Just sharing the sweetest Christmas Card from our President and Vice-President, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex. Very Merry Christmas, everyone! pic.twitter.com/McOcHALoGl — The Queen's Commonwealth Trust (@queenscomtrust) December 23, 2019

The image shows the realities of how much one’s life can change over the course of a year. The couple’s 2018 Christmas Card featured an unseen photo from their wedding as they stared up into the sky lit up with celebratory fireworks.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are delighted to share a new photograph from their Wedding Reception at Frogmore House on 19th May. The photograph, which features on Their Royal Highnesses’ Christmas card, was taken by photographer Chris Allerton. pic.twitter.com/PQPUuRwnIj — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) December 14, 2018

Meghan’s close friend, actress Janina Gavanka reportedly snapped the somewhat candid photo of the family, according to PEOPLE Magazine. Meghan and Janina appeared on the show Suits together, and continued a close relationship even after the Duchess left the show.

Instead of spending the holiday with the rest of the royal family members in England, Meghan, Prince Harry and Archie are taking a private family vacation in Canada with Meghan’s mom.

“Having spent the last two Christmases at Sandringham, Their Royal Highnesses will spend the holiday this year, as a new family, with the Duchess’ mother Doria Ragland,” Buckingham Palace previously said in a statement. “This decision is in line with precedent set previously by other members of the Royal Family, and has the support of Her Majesty The Queen.”

The visit follows the trio spending time in Meghan’s hometown of Los Angeles for the Thanksgiving holiday.

Since Archie’s birth in May, we’ve seen him travel the world with is parents on numerous humanitarian missions. As he grows it’s nice to get a glimpse of the family’s close relationship, especially during the holiday season!