A Famous White Director Called “Black Panther” “Utter Bulls–t” & Twitter Reminded Him To Watch His Mouth

Almost two years after the blockbuster and cultural success of Marvel’s Black Panther, one white Hollywood producer put his foot in his mouth over the revered film.

In an interview with IndieWire, Terry Gilliam, who came to fame as a part of the British comedic group Monty Python known for his films 12 Monkeys and Fear and Loathing in Las Vegas, gave his opinion over the success of the flick, which sought to invalidate the MCU.

“I hated Black Panther. It makes me crazy. It gives young black kids the idea that this is something to believe in. Bulls–t. It’s utter bulls–t,” he said while promoting his current film, The Man Who Killed Don Quixote.

The film was released in February 2018 during Black History Month, a span of 28 days where Black people in America are encouraged to celebrate their heritage. The film also spurred emotion from admirers young and old who still struggle to see characters that look like them reflected on-screen.

He went further, stating that he believed the filmmakers, Ryan Coogler, didn’t make enough of an effort to represent authenticity.

“I think the people who made it have never been to Africa,” he said when asked if the film tied to closely to “identity politics.” “They went and got some stylist for some African pattern fabrics and things. But I just I hated that movie, partly because the media were going on about the importance of bulls–t.”

Gilliam’s commentary completely tries to discredit all of the research Coogler and his counterparts, notable costume designer Ruth Carter, made to bring the Black diaspora to life. From enlisting Black actors from America, Africa, the U.K. and the Caribbean. Much detail and effort was also put into the languages spoken in the film as well, giving honor to all of the tribes and beautiful countries which make up Africa. In taking this route, Coogler hoped to show unity amongst our brothers and sisters overseas by showing us in our beauty.

Gilliam will undoubtedly just have to stay mad because Black Panther 2 is coming in 2022, according to Disney’s schedule of movies slated to release from 2019-2027.