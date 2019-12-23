CardiClaus: Rapper Spreads Holiday Cheer By Spending Thousands On Toys For Charity

Cardi B is clearly in the Christmas spirit after she was seen buying a large amount of toys for disadvantaged youth at a Miami-area Target on Friday.

Toys included games, dolls, car sets and other toys to help cheer up disadvantaged families hit by hard times. According to TMZ, the Bronx rapper racked up a bill of $5,000 and even needed the help of a U-Haul truck to transport the gifts.

Cardi is known for her giving and charitable spirit. Earlier this month the rapper donated goods during a trip to the Motherland, visiting Nigeria and Ghana. While in Nigeria, she stopped by a local grocery store to buy supplies including water, food and diapers, for the Motherless Babies Home orphanage located in Lekki.

“Gotta thank the ladies and gentlemen that nurtured these kids that need just a little bit of more love and protection and gear them up for a better place, destiny and future. People like YALL MATTER!” she wrote underneath a photo with orphanage workers.

She also showers her family with lavish gifts for their milestone celebrations. For her husband, Migos rapper Offset’s recent birthday, she gave him with a stack of cash⁠—$50,000 worth to be exact. And recently for her baby sister Hennessy’s birthday, she gifted her a brand new Mercedes-Benz truck.

For her daughter Kulture’s first birthday in July she spent around $400,000 for a fun-filled bash in New York City with family and friends.

Christmas 2019 will be Kulture’s second go-round, so there’s no telling what she will put under the Christmas tree!

Kudos to Cardi for using her money to give back and avoiding flashing all that she does for those who are less fortunate.