NYPD Cop Sentenced To Two Weeks After Bursting Into Black Nashville Family’s Home During Drunken Rage

A NYPD cop will only face two weeks in jail and three years probation after terrorizing a Black family during a visit to Nashville, Tennessee, in 2018, The Tennessean reports.

A NYPD officer Michael Reynolds goes to Nashville for a bachelor party, breaks into Black family's home while blackout drunk, threatens to kill mother and her small children, & calls them “fucking nig***s.” He only got 2 weeks in jail & he's still employed by the NYPD. Retweet. pic.twitter.com/UfNzPQdUDp — Kerry 😈 (@KerrrryC) December 21, 2019

The sentence is spurred from a July 2018 incident where Michael J. Reynolds, a 26-year-old NYPD officer, was visiting town for a friend’s bachelor party. Reynolds was staying in an Airbnb residence with friends when he stammered home drunk from partying in the middle of the night. Instead of approaching the Airbnb, he walked up to a neighboring home and broke into the residence.

Reynolds was charged with assault and aggravated burglary. In September he pleaded no contest to one count of aggravated criminal trespassing and three counts of assault for his role in the attack.

Conese Halliburton was home with her sons, aged 8, 11, 17 and 20 at the time, when she heard voices outside her front door. Before calling 911, she heard someone say, “Don’t go,” and “Did you make her strip?” Moments later Reynolds kicked down the door of Halliburton’s house, even feigning off her dogs, who tried to attack and bite him as he made his way down the hallway towards her room.

Halliburton took the stand in early December during Reynolds’ trial to recount her horrifying experience during that fateful night.

“He kept coming down the hall. Nothing was holding him back,” she said. “He was like, ‘This is my mother f—ing house.'”

Surveillance from a neighbor’s home showed Reynolds yelling, “Try to shoot me, and I’ll break every f—ing bone in your f—ing neck,” and unleashing a racist tirade against the family, calling the family “f—ing n—–s.”

Halliburton’s oldest sons attempted to step in between Reynolds and their mother. Reynolds finally left after they made him aware that police were on the way.

However, when police arrived, they could not locate Reynolds. Halliburton told the officers to visit the Airbnb next door and incredulously, after interviewing Reynolds, declined to make an arrest. It wasn’t until days later that Nashville area police decided to investigate Reynolds’ involvement in the incident.

Two of Halliburton’s neighbors, Joetta Alders and Justin Roddick, also took the stand to recount that Reynolds and his friends were less than apologetic when Halliburton confronted them in the days following the attack.

“He said he was sorry with a smile on his face,” Halliburton recalled.

“We are police from New York. You don’t need to make a big deal about it. We were just drinking,” said one of the officers according to Alders’ testimony.

During his testimony, Reynolds confessed that he had too much to drink, but said he blacked out during the episode. He claims he was only made aware that he broke into Halliburton’s home when his friends told him the next day.

Reynolds, a patrol officer in Manhattan, was decommissioned and suspended for 30 days, but is still employed with the NYPD.