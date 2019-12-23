Bill Cosby’s Publicist Calls Eddie Murphy A “Hollywood Slave” In Response To Murphy’s SNL Joke

If you know anything about the beef between comedians Eddie Murphy and Bill Cosby, then you know they’ve been in contention with one another for over 30 years, almost as long as the last time Murphy graced the Saturday Night Live stage.

It was Murphy’s Saturday appearance on the long-running NBC sketch show which served as a homecoming for Murphy, but also doubled as a platform for him to comment on one of his biggest critics.

Murphy started his SNL monologue stating that his life and priorities have dramatically changed now that he’s the father of 10 children.

“If you told me 30 years ago that I’d be this boring stay-at-home house dad and Bill Cosby would be in jail, even I wouldn’t have took that bet,” Murphy said. “Who is America’s Dad now?” he continued breaking into a Cosby impersonation.

Cosby’s publicist Andrew Wyatt responded to Murphy’s comments on Sunday saying that Cosby opened the door for comedians like Murphy, and those who followed in his footsteps.

“It is sad that Mr.Murphy would take this glorious moment of returning to SNL and make disparaging remarks against Mr.Cosby. One would think that Mr. Murphy was given his freedom to leave the plantation, so that he could make his own decisions; but he decided to sell himself back to being a Hollywood Slave,” a portion of Wyatt’s statement reads.

“Hopefully, you (Murphy) will be amenable to having a meeting of the minds conversation, in order to discuss how we can use our collective platforms to enhance Black people rather than bringing all of us down together,” Wyatt wrote.

Cosby is currently serving three to 10 years in prison for the 2004 sexual assault of Temple University employee Andrea Constand. Though Cosby was convicted in the Constand case, at least 60 women have come forward to say they experienced sexual misconduct at the hands of the once revered comedian. Two weeks ago Cosby lost his appeal to overturn the conviction, and faces lifetime

The tension between Murphy and Cosby began years ago when Cosby scolded Murphy over a comedy set that his late son Ennis attended as a teen. Cosby allegedly told Murphy that his language was too raw and that he needed to tone done his delivery in order to appeal to a wider audience. Murphy denied Cosby’s request and continued doing comedy in the way he wanted, becoming one of the biggest comedians in the 80’s and 90’s. Murphy has said in numerous interviews that he wasn’t warmly received by Cosby even after their discussion over his content.

Murphy’s return to the SNL stage comes months after his critically acclaimed performance in Dolemite is My Name, and in anticipation of a series of Netflix specials slated to launch next year, along with the Coming 2 America sequel.