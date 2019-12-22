Rihanna Continues To Tease Fans About ‘R9’ Album

Rihanna has been focusing on being a beauty mogul, so releasing new music isn’t a priority. Her fans continue to hassle her for her next album, but she is continuing to keep it under wraps. On her latest Instagram post, she posted a funny video letting fans know that she still isn’t dropping her album anytime soon.

“Update: me listening to R9 by myself and refusing to release it,” she captioned under a video of a dog enthusiastically nodding his head.

Her ninth album is rumored to be inspired by her Carribean roots. Rih hasn’t released an album since 2016’s Anti, which spawned hits like “Love On the Brain,” “Needed Me,” and Work.”

While fans wait on the album, one thing they can expect is a documentary about the Fenty Beauty boss on Amazon next year. Amazon recently paid $25 million for the rights to a documentary directed by Peter Berg that gives an unfiltered look into her life.