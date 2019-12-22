The 14-Year-Old Spelman College Freshman Has Made The Dean’s List

The youngest student at Spelman College is excelling during her first year in college. Sydney Wilson, 14, recently made the dean’s list at the all-women historically black college. She’s been able to achieve a 3.76 GPA while taking classes in science and history classes like African Diaspora & The World and Population Biology.

Wilson’s freshman year wasn’t smooth, but she said she has been able to navigate through the challenging experience,

“There have definitely been some ups and downs but the ups certainly outweigh the downs,” the Dekalb County native told Because They Can We Can. “It was a little hard in the beginning being away from my family but luckily I got to see them often. I am now able to see how the semester has impacted my life, refined my character and gifted me the ability to see things from different perspectives.”

Wilson, who majors in biology, hopes to help cure human illnesses by doing animal science.

Wilson’s parents noticed that she was gifted when she was a second grader. At just 10-years-old, she was in high school. At 14 she kicked off her freshman year in college.