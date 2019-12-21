Model And Disability Advocate Mama Cax Has Passed Away

Model Mama Cax, who worked the runway and advocated for inclusion of people of color and with disabilities, has passed away. According to a post that was posted to her Instagram account this morning, she passed away Monday (Dec. 16). She was 30-years-old.

“To say that Cax was a fighter would be an understatement, reads the IG post. “As a cancer survivor, she had grown accustomed to taking on life’s several challenges head on and successfully. It is with the same grit (fervor) that she fought her last days on earth.”

Her cause of death has not been disclosed.

Mama Cax, born Cacsmy Brutus, was hospitalized this month to address blood clots near her lungs, legs and a medical filter near her lungs. Brutus had struggled with illness at a young age. At 14, she battled cancer and had to have a hip replacement. Unfortunately her body rejected the replacement, which led to her leg being amputated.

If you watched the Savage x Fenty fashion show on Amazon Prime earlier this year, then you saw Mama Cax strut in the sexy lingerie with confidence.

“I think it’s so important to show people who have physical disabilities because there are people out there who have physical disabilities who buy products and who never see themselves represented in any way, shape, or form,” the Haitian-American beauty told Teen Vogue in 2018.

Rihanna took to Twitter to share her sadness about her death.

“A queen. A force. A powerhouse beauty that brought her strength to the [Savage x Fenty] stage this year inspiring so many across the globe,” she tweeted.” “Rest In Power sis.”

On Cax’s last Instagram post, she shared that she was rushed to the emergency room while in London due to severe abdominal pain.

“The next morning it got worse, while barely conscious, I asked the hotel to call me an ambulance,” she wrote. “They discovered that I had several blood clots in my leg, thigh, abdomen and near an IVC filter near my lungs (which is a medical device that prevents clots from entering the lungs.) Up until this emergency visit I had no idea I had such filter (which I assumed was placed there during my chemo days 14yrs ago) – nonetheless this filter saved my life.”

Our condolences go out to her friends and family.