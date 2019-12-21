Marsai Martin Is Will Be Producing Another Film, ‘Queen’

Marsai Martin is proving that age ain’t nothing but a number when it when you are focused on chasing your dreams. Not only is she starring in movies but she is the youngest film producer in the film industry. After the success of her first film that she starred and produced, Little, she is on the creating the next box office hit.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the 15-year-old is developing a comedy film titled Queen which will be produced under her company, Genius Productions. Details are scarce about the upcoming film, but it is confirmed that the script will be penned by Camila Blackett, a British TV writer that worked behind the scenes on shows like Skins, The Newsroom and New Girl. Blackett will also serve as an executive producer.

“Thrilled to be writing & producing this baby,” Blackett tweeted. “This idea literally came to me in a dream and there’s simply no better actor to bring it to life. Marsai Martin you too, are a dream.”

Joshua Martin, Carol Martin and Prince Baggett will also produce the film alongside Martin.

Hopefully Queen can match or exceed the success of Little, which Martin starred in with Issa Rae and Regina Hall. For being the first film she produced it was quite successful, grossing $40 million in the box office.

Thrilled to be writing & producing this baby. This idea literally came to me in a dream and there’s simply no better actor to bring it to life. @marsaimartin You too, are a dream. 🔥 👑 💫 https://t.co/A5IRZ9aO1L — Camilla Blackett (@camillard) December 20, 2019

