The Cop That Shot Atatiana Jefferson Has Been Indicted

The Fort Worth cop that fatally shot Atatiana Jefferson in her home has been indicted on murder charges. According to reports, former officer Aaron Dean was indicted by a grand jury Friday morning (Dec. 20).

“Atatiana’s family is (relieved) but remain cautious that a conviction and appropriate sentence is still a long way away. Keep pushing,” her family’s attorney S. Lee Merritt tweeted about the indicted.

Jefferson’s mother, Yolanda Carr, is currently hospitalized as she struggles with congestive heart failure but is pleased with Dean’s indictment.

“My God, I was so happy to know that the man that shot and killed my daughter is going to be indicted for murder,” she said according to CNN. “Justice was served on that part, but I know we got a long way to go. I’m so glad that they finally indicted that man on murder because he murdered my baby.”

#AaronDean has been indicted for MURDER by a Tarrant County Grand Jury for shooting #AtatianaJefferson to death in her home on Oct 12, 2019. Though her family is relived by the news, we need to see this through to a vigorous prosecution & appropriate sentencing. pic.twitter.com/u2DuzaoGvd — S. Lee Merritt, Esq. (@MeritLaw) December 20, 2019

Officer Aaron Dean arrived at Jefferson’s home around 2:30 a.m. October 12th after getting a call from the non-emergency line from a concerned neighbor who saw Jefferson’s front door was open. When Jefferson, who was playing video games with her nephew, heard a noise in her backyard, she pulled a gun from her purse and went towards her window. Dean then ordered her to put her hands up before opening fire.

There are reports saying that Dean resigned by the then interim Chief of Police Ed Kraus said he was terminated.

The former @CityofFortWorth cop that shot #AtatianaJefferson to death in her home was indicted for murder by a Tarrant County Grand Jury today! Atatiana’s family is relived but remain cautious that a conviction and appropriate sentence is still a long way away. Keep pushing. pic.twitter.com/VAyN8FQwj3 — S. Lee Merritt, Esq. (@MeritLaw) December 20, 2019

