The Cop That Shot Atatiana Jefferson Has Been Indicted

4 hours ago  |  
By Tanay Hudson

Atatiana Jefferson

Source: Facebook / facebook

The Fort Worth cop that fatally shot Atatiana Jefferson in her home has been indicted on murder charges. According to reports, former officer Aaron Dean was indicted by a grand jury Friday morning (Dec. 20).

“Atatiana’s family is (relieved) but remain cautious that a conviction and appropriate sentence is still a long way away. Keep pushing,” her family’s attorney S. Lee Merritt tweeted about the indicted.

Jefferson’s mother, Yolanda Carr, is currently hospitalized as she struggles with congestive heart failure but is pleased with Dean’s indictment.

“My God, I was so happy to know that the man that shot and killed my daughter is going to be indicted for murder,” she said according to CNN. “Justice was served on that part, but I know we got a long way to go. I’m so glad that they finally indicted that man on murder because he murdered my baby.”

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

Officer Aaron Dean arrived at Jefferson’s home around 2:30 a.m. October 12th after getting a call from the non-emergency line from a concerned neighbor who saw Jefferson’s front door was open. When Jefferson, who was playing video games with her nephew, heard a noise in her backyard, she pulled a gun from her purse and went towards her window. Dean then ordered her to put her hands up before opening fire.

There are reports saying that Dean resigned by the then interim Chief of Police Ed Kraus said he was terminated.

 

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

Trending on MadameNoire

Comment Disclaimer: Comments that contain profane or derogatory language, video links or exceed 200 words will require approval by a moderator before appearing in the comment section. XOXO-MN