When You’re Calm And He Loves To Panic

Since opposites tend to attract, it's no surprise that I wound up with a man who is a bit of a worrier, because I'm usually pretty calm. He's the yin to my yang. He's the moon to my sun. The metaphors go on. His anxiety is just one side of the coin of his personality. It's a part of the best parts of him, too. He's a hard worker with a very high motor. He has some serious drive, and I think some of that comes from his anxiety. He's a planner who is super on top of things. So, in many ways, his anxiety serves him. Except for when it doesn't. You just have to know what it means to date a man with anxiety. If something goes wrong—big or small—my partner is the first to go into panic mode. He's the first to insist that everything is f*&ked (his words) and we're totally screwed. His brain has a way of jumping ahead and accelerating things to the worst-case-scenario. Again, that helps him in his career—it keeps him motivated—but isn't very useful when anything actually goes wrong in life. I am blessed with a pretty chill disposition. I believe, deep down, that things have a way of working themselves out. The universe has gotten my back quite a few times in life. While it's easy to worry about all the ways something may go wrong, one day, hypothetically and just possibly, my brain fortunately doesn't think that way. I know there are many, many things that may be coming my way—changes ahead—that may just fix things, so I won't even need to step in. I try not to worry about issues that aren't here, right now, because, truly, they aren't real. My attitude mixed with my partner's can be hilarious sometimes. Here is what's it's like when you're the calm one and he likes to panic.

Unwanted parties are an issue If we find out, at the last minute, that a slightly problematic friend or family member will be at an event, my boyfriend starts to panic. He thinks we shouldn't go. He imagines the bad interactions they'll have and how it will ruin his evening. He assumes the night is already over before it's begun. It's all he can focus on.

But I have a plan I know it will be fine because I'll play defense. I'll swoop in when I see that person bothering my partner. I know what subjects to steer that person towards…and away from. I also know that there will be plenty of other people there for my partner to talk to. And, I know that this other friend will hit it off with that problematic one just perfectly for strange reasons (I'm a good matchmaker like that) and keep him occupied.

Small slights were intentional blows If someone disrespects or disappoints my partner in the slightest way, he usually jumps to the conclusion that they were intentionally trying to slight him. If his name is left off the family newsletter from his aunt or someone forgets to mention him in the credits of a project he worked on, he believes they were plotting to do that.

I give people the benefit of the doubt I give people the benefit of the doubt. I know that most people are actually far too busy to sit around plotting against me (or anyone) and that it was probably all a big mistake. I often have to stop my partner from sending an angry, accusatory email and steer him in the direction of a more, um, diplomatic one. Then we find it was all a big misunderstanding. Good thing he didn't send his original email.

When my parents give him feedback… Sometimes, my parents will give my partner feedback. He should keep his car cleaner—there's a good carwash up the road. Maybe it's time for a haircut. He should make this or that edit to his website. When this happens, he firmly believes my parents do not like him, do not approve of him, and probably talk poorly about him behind his back all of the time.

I know that's just how they are I know that that's just how parents are. They give notes. They spend so much time doing it to their own kids, that they naturally do it to their kids' significant others without even thinking about it. I have to assure him that they love to put in their two cents, and then they actually forget about it five minutes later. They're onto giving unsolicited advice to somebody else.

He believes one mistake changes everything If he makes one mistake in his work or his social life, he believes his reputation is ruined. He believes people have a new, permanent, worse opinion of him. He thinks it's all he'll be known for. He thinks people are talking about it. He is already making plans for damage control, for damage that hasn't yet appeared.

I know people get distracted quickly I know how quickly people get distracted. Within a day or two, somebody else at work—or in the friend group—will make a much bigger mistake, and my partner's trespass will be entirely forgotten. People have short attention spans. It takes a lot more than one little mistake to change one's reputation.

He speaks a lot about the future He worries a lot about the future. Rent will go up and we'll be priced out. His industry is taking a turn in this direction and people won't like his work anymore. This or that friend talked about potentially leaving the city in five years to live elsewhere but that's his best friend what will he do without him?!?

I won't have it I just won't indulge these conversations about future-worries that do not currently exist. I tell him that none of that may ever even come to fruition. Worrying about tomorrow just robs us of today's joy, and possibly for nothing. The thing we're worrying about may never happen, and even if it does, worrying doesn't fix it or stop it.

He's freaking out while I'm…doing something else Sometimes, you wouldn't think my partner and I were even in the same room—we're having entirely different conversations, with ourselves. He's over there, just losing his sh*t, certain that this or that is totally ruined now because of some mistake he's made or some change in circumstances. He's ranting and raving. Meanwhile, I'm…

Like finding cute cat videos Laughing at some adorably hilarious cat video I found, or funny meme, or an article about some cute child prodigy, or an announcement that my favorite store is having a sale. It's very hard for my partner to stay focused on his rant if I'm just showing him cute cat videos. But it's also a nice way to add levity to the situation.

He doesn't like when I laugh at him I can't help but laugh at my partner when he freaks out about something that really isn't a problem. I'm sorry, but he's kind of hilarious when he has one of his meltdowns. I know nothing bad will happen, so watching him just say things like, "I'm just going to light my dick on fire now" (which is the type of thing he says when he's losing it) makes me laugh so hard.

But then, he does Ultimately, my partner knows it's good that I don't give his panicking any more attention than it deserves. Though at first, he gets angry, and says I'm not taking him seriously and am not being empathetic, he eventually realizes that he likes that I laugh through the situations that make him panic. It helps him see things through my eyes.