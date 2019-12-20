Man Sentenced To 8 Years For Fatally Punching Man Who Tried To Break Into Daughter’s Bathroom Stall

A Phoenix man was sentenced to eight years in prison on Monday in connection with a 2018 incident, where he fatally punched a male intruder who attempted to enter into his teenage daughter’s bathroom stall at a local store.

Melvin Harris III, 41, pleaded guilty to manslaughter for striking the fatal blow that hit Leon Armstrong inside of a QuikTrip convenience store, Arizona Republic reports. Harris was originally charged with second-degree murder after his arrest.

According to the Republic, Harris was waiting for his daughter and friends in the QuikTrip parking, when Armstrong approached asking for money. Harris obliged, but moments later when his daughter and friends returned to the vehicle, they told Harris that a strange man had followed and attempted to open the stall door while she was in the bathroom.

As security escorted Armstrong out of the establishment, Harris’ daughter pointed him out to her father.

Upset, Harris “told a security guard he needed to take care of the situation, or [Harris] would do it himself,” according to police documents obtained by KPNX.

Once outside the store Harris confronted Armstrong, striking him in the face. According to records, Armstrong continued to kick and punch Armstrong while he was on the ground. In court, Armstrong contested this item.

Armstrong was transported to a local hospital where he succumbed to a brain injury days later. Social media debated the topic heavily regarding how the social justice system repeatedly fails Black families and communities of color.

Bill Montgommery : Drop all charges for Melvin Harris III – Sign the Petition! https://t.co/GHx7vNi5bb via @Change — Kaia Shenae Simmons (@kaia_simmons) December 20, 2019

One follower retweeted a petition calling for all charges to be dropped against Harris.