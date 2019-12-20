Jennifer Hudson Belts Out & Channels Aretha Franklin In The First Look For “RESPECT”

With the opening lines of Aretha Franklin’s 1967 hit, Academy Award winner Jennifer Hudson morphs into the iconic singer in a new first look of the upcoming biopic, RESPECT.

On Friday Hudson shared the video on social media with the caption, “Much R.E.S.P.E.C.T to the queen of soul . @respectmovie . Your first look.”

Hudson is seen solo donning a gold, glittery gown complete with an elaborate updo, channeling the singer’s look from the early stages of her career.

“Following the rise of Aretha Franklin’s career from a child singing in her father’s church’s choir to her international superstardom, RESPECT is the remarkable true story of the music icon’s journey to find her voice,” reads a description of the movie which is slated to release on October 9, 2020.

We’ve seen images of Hudson dressed as Aretha during production of the film, this gives us the first audio glimpse of why Franklin specifically selected Hudson to tell her life story. The trailer comes more than a year after Franklin, 76, died on August 16, 2018 of pancreatic cancer.

Prior to her death, Franklin was heavily involved in making sure that her life story gave a thorough and accurate depiction on her rise to fame and humble beginnings.

“Those are huge shoes to fill,” Hudson told Sunday Today. “I am just taking it one step at a time, one day at a time. All I want to do is pay tribute to her and meet her requests, you know? Like, ‘Aretha said do this?’ — ‘Yes, ma’am.’”

“We were in talks a long time about me playing her,” she continued, “so I just hope I make her proud [and] do her justice.”

Respect also features a “who’s who” of Black Hollywood excellence. Actors Forest Whitaker, Marlon Wayans, Audra McDonald, Marc Maron, Tituss Burgess, Saycon Sengbloh, Hailey Kilgore, Tate Donovan, Heather Headley, Skye Dakota Turner, and Mary J. Blige are slated to star in the movie.

Liesl Tommy will direct the film written by playwright Tracey Scott Wilson. Scott Bernstein and Harvey Mason Jr. serve as producers, while Stacy Sher, Sue Baden-Powell, Aaron L. Gilbert and Jason Cloth will executive produce.

Watch the powerful trailer below!