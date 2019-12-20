Buy Black Friday: Holiday Shopping Addition

Tis the season to be jolly, celebrate the birth of many of our Lord and savior and spend too much money on people…even if you might not have it. Y’all know what it is, we live in a capitalistic society. And chances are, if you clicked on this post, you’re about that splurge life…or you really love some folks and want them to feel that love with the gifts you purchase for them this holiday season. We get it. And rather than try to persuade you not to spend money you’re definitely going to spend, we’re rather help you keep your dollars in the Black community by spending with Black women owned brands and businesses. Does that sound like a plan?

Aight, here are some people you should be checking out this holiday season. Check them out on the following pages.

This U.K. founded company specializes in holiday sweaters (or jumpers) that reflect Black culture. With all of the White Santas, White Mrs. Clauses and elves, it can leave us feeling a bit left out. And you know Black folks, the pushers of culture are not to be denied. Naturally, we want to be included in the tidings of comfort and joy. Which is why SZN clothing is so vital. These sweaters feature Blackety Black sayings, social media personalities and more. Not to mention with the more than chilly temperatures, they’re going to keep you warm and may even spark a couple of chuckles and interesting conversations.