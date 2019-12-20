Buy Black Friday: Holiday Shopping Addition
Tis the season to be jolly, celebrate the birth of many of our Lord and savior and spend too much money on people…even if you might not have it. Y’all know what it is, we live in a capitalistic society. And chances are, if you clicked on this post, you’re about that splurge life…or you really love some folks and want them to feel that love with the gifts you purchase for them this holiday season. We get it. And rather than try to persuade you not to spend money you’re definitely going to spend, we’re rather help you keep your dollars in the Black community by spending with Black women owned brands and businesses. Does that sound like a plan?
Aight, here are some people you should be checking out this holiday season. Check them out on the following pages.
SZN Clothing
This U.K. founded company specializes in holiday sweaters (or jumpers) that reflect Black culture. With all of the White Santas, White Mrs. Clauses and elves, it can leave us feeling a bit left out. And you know Black folks, the pushers of culture are not to be denied. Naturally, we want to be included in the tidings of comfort and joy. Which is why SZN clothing is so vital. These sweaters feature Blackety Black sayings, social media personalities and more. Not to mention with the more than chilly temperatures, they’re going to keep you warm and may even spark a couple of chuckles and interesting conversations.
View this post on Instagram
We are OPEN FOR BUSINESS!!! Lavender on Onileola looks so lovely!😊 Mixing these bright green succulents with the blooming flowers 🌸 of a Kalanchoe is a perfect combination. What kind of combinations will you try with your Rooted Pots? #succulent #succulentgarden #succulentlove #plantstrong #plantsofinstagram #plantsmakepeoplehappy #plantsagram #succulentlover #succulentobsession #succulentjunkie #plantshelfie #plantshop #plantscout #plantstyle #plantsyling #plantsoverpills #plantsofig #plantsmakemehappy #plantsarefriends #plantsaddict #succulentarrangement #succulentcollector #plantsathome #plantsonpink #plantspiration #plantsofinsta #gardenofthegods #findyourroots #rootedpots #getrooted
Rooted Pots, $19.99-$59.99
If you want to display your plants in an Afro-centric way, consider these vases from Rooted Pots. They’re adorable, come in a variety of sizes and colors. They’ll definitely add character to your space.
View this post on Instagram
Full circle. From MFA to published. Reviewing my official book: the work of progress. #fryingplantain #houseofanansi #toronto #nyc #firstbook #reachyourgoals #newyork #tdot #goodreads #Canlit #columbiauniversity #afrolit #canadareads #columbiauniversitymfa #columbiaalumni #toread #caribbeanliterature #newbook #firstbook #shortstorycollection #readersofinsta #readersofinstagram #readers #writerscommunity #writersofinsta #writersofig #writersofinstagram #booksofinstagram #booksofig #booksofinsta #bookstagram
Frying Plantain , $16.95
I’m in the midst of reading this book so I can vouch for its goodness. It’s a coming of age story about a Jamaican-Canadian girl who has to navigate backbiting friends, a controlling mother and finding her voice and identity as a young woman.
A Voice Named Aretha, $17.99
If you’re buying for someone who wouldn’t mind an IOU under the tree, you might want to consider this new children’s book explaining the life and career of one of our legends.
Manifest It Mamas, $10.00
Are you looking to make a shift in your life? Do you have some goals you’d like to accomplish? Manifest It Mamas can help. With real life stories, inspirational quotes and activities, this booklet will help you restructure your thinking so you can mark some items off of your to do list and get to experience the life you say you want.
Brothas n Sistas
When you want to mix your love of cutesy, colorful cartoonish images with Black culture, look no further than Brothas n Sistas. They have everything from patches, apparel, notebooks, calendars and even little figurines that are irresistibly adorable.
Good Beaute
Now that you have a little bit of time off of work, now is the perfect time to pamper yourself a little bit. Get your skin in order for the new year, new decade. These products from Good Beaute will help you get there. Check out their serums, cleansers, and even affordably priced jade roller.
My Funky Twisted Soul
Do you like to make statements with your accessories? Do you want to be the only woman with signature pieces? Then the earrings from My Funky Twisted Soul will have something for you.
Michelle Obama’s Becoming Journal, $9.99
The best-selling book is now accompanied with a journal that will allow you to tell your story with the help of interesting prompts.