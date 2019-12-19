“Ultimately, You Want Your Kids To Be Free” Dwyane Wade Uses “She” To Describe Zion

I can’t tell you how refreshing it is to see a Black male athlete, one whose career has linked his name and persona to traditionally accepted version of Black masculinity use his voice and platform in a way that advocates for his child who just so happens to belong to the LGBTQ community.

Over the years, we’ve written about Dwyane Wade and Gabrielle Union and their other children supporting their child Zion in Pride parades, through wardrobe choices, nail extensions and standing against the homophobic and transphobic rhetoric that has materialized as a result.

Recently, Dwyane spoke with Matt Barnes and Stephen Jackson for their podcast All The Smoke to speak about the LGBTQ community and Zion specifically. And beautifully, he made sure to use the pronoun “she” for Zion.

It’s beautiful.

The LGBTQ community

They’re normal. They’re not even different. This is the new normal. Everybody get used to it. If anybody different, we’re looked at as different—the ones who don’t understand it. The ones who don’t get it. The ones who are stuck in a box, you’re different. Not the people who are out here living their lives, man. Ultimately, you want your kids to be free and live their lives… Whatever you want to do, it’s my job to support you doing it. And make sure that you have all the tools you need to be as happy as you can be in this world, while you’re growing into the person that you can be in this world. They’re not different. They’re normal. “

Using “she” for Zion

“Yeah they born a certain way and you say they gotta be that way. That’s not life, man. I’ve watched my son, from day one, become into who she now eventually has come into. You know what I’m saying? And for me it’s all about nothing changes with my love. Nothing changes with my responsibilities. Only thing I gotta do now is get smarter and educate myself more.”

You can listen to his full interview in the video below.