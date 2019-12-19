Sofia Vergara Reportedly In Talks To Replace Gabrielle Union On “America’s Got Talent”

Actress Sofia Vergara is reportedly in the early stages of talks with NBC execs to replace ousted host Gabrielle Union on America’s Got Talent, according to TMZ.

Vergara met with execs on Wednesday for about two hours, the outlet reports. While AGT was the primary focus of the meeting, Vergara also met about various topics including a possible drama and a Spanish language project. The next season of AGT is slated to begin in January after the new year.

The news comes just three weeks after Union and former host Juliana Hough, were not invited to return to the show. Union took a few days before she spoke out, while rumors regarding why she believes she was let go as a host continued to swirl, pointing to a series of disturbing incidents regarding race, and a toxic work culture.

According to numerous reports, Union was repeatedly criticized over her hairstyles that were deemed “too Black.” Union was reportedly also uncomfortable with a racial joke made by host Jay Leno, which she reported to producers. However, Union’s concerns never made it to human resources.

“America’s Got Talent has a long history of inclusivity and diversity in both our talent and the acts championed by the show,” NBC and production company Fremantle told USA TODAY in response to the allegations. “The judging and host line-up has been regularly refreshed over the years and that is one of the reasons for AGT’s enduring popularity. NBC and the producers take any issues on set seriously.”

In an appearance made to promote the launch of her plus-wear line with New York & Company this week, Union confirmed that she felt she was let go for speaking truth to power.

Freemantle also recently made headlines after actor Orlando Jones spoke out regarding his dismissal from the Starz series American Gods. The series, which is produced by Freemantle is in production for its third season.

Jones took to social media to say that the was fired from the show in September because his character, “Mr. Nancy” was setting a bad message for Black America. Jones said he may consider legal action due to the fact that he was part of a three-year deal with the show.

The showrunners have responded to Jones’ accusations, saying that he was not fired from the show, but that his storyline had come to an end.

“We stand by our original statement around the ever evolving storylines and characters that weave in and out of American Gods,” a spokesperson said. “While we greatly appreciate Mr. Jones’ contributions to Seasons 1 and 2, we are disappointed he feels the need to make inaccurate accusations regarding the non-renewal of his contract. Our efforts are focused on Season 3 and working with our amazing cast, crew, and creators.”