This Entrepreneur Called Off Her Wedding And Turned The Reception Into A Performance Space For Her Favorite Artist

For many women, their wedding day is thought to be one of the best days of their lives. After meeting “the one,” the bride, the groom and their families put in a lot of time, money and effort to make “I do” as memorable and beautiful as possible for everyone involved.

But for CEO of Miss Boss Productions, Cynthia Floyd, the weeks leading up to her wedding were filled with pain and strife as she realized the man she was about to marry didn’t love her the way she wanted to be loved.

Just two weeks before exchanging vows, Floyd made the difficult decision to call off her wedding. Initially, Floyd was embarrassed and heartbroken, unsure of what to do with all of the unresolved emotions she felt and destroyed over the financial weight of the decision. But then Floyd had an epiphany, the gorgeous space, which was located in the ballroom of the Hyatt Regency Jersey City, was already paid for–why not have a gala, invite her favorite artist, and turn the pain into a night to remember? Floyd dreamt up a vision for the night, which included a conversation and performance from her favorite artist, Chrisette Michele. Floyd called upon some friends and powerful New York publicists and turned what would’ve been her wedding reception, into an unforgettable party.

We spoke to Cynthia about how she came up with the idea, and advice she has for other women who are willing to risk it all for the love they deserve.

MN: What led you to call of your wedding?

CF: I didn’t feel that he loved me enough. I could tell by the way he spoke to me, by the way he spoke of me when I was not around, by the way he handled me and more important by the way he represented us when I was not around. As strange as it seems, it got worse the closer we got to our wedding date.

MN: How did you decide to flip your wedding reception space into a gala?

CF: It was a use it or lose it situation. I decided I wanted something that would take me to happy place which is why it was very important that I had Chrisette Michele perform as her voice is very comforting.

MN: How did you go about acquiring Chrisette for the night? What do her songs mean to you?

CF: I was introduced to Jerry Bagley who has worked with my sister Kathy of Kat’s Vintage & Chic Boutique and our PR/Brand Representative Shantavia Loh of Panache PR & Marketing on various projects. Jerry has a very close relationship with Chrisette and he made the connection for me. I believe Chrisette has a song for every occasion. A song for when you’re sad, angry, happy, need to be uplifted, feeling loved or when you’re not feeling loved. When she sings it’s with so much emotion that she moves just about anyone listening.

MN: How did this event help heal your heartache?

CF: For so long I was embarrassed about not getting married. Invites were sent, RSVP returned, Venue paid in full, Limo’s rented, Flowers ordered, decoration in place, wedding gown purchased (recently placed in my garage, because I can’t stand to look at it), rings purchased, the whole works. But I knew it was the right thing to do. I sent the text to friends and family, this way I knew that once I did that there was no turning back.

The night of the event I felt the love from those that attended. That was very important to me, because the last thing that I wanted to feel was pity. I had a brief conversation with Chrisette and she was very comforting. She also shared some things that I should do to help with getting through it all.

MN: What advice would you give to other women who want to turn a bad situation into a good one?

CF: Take the negative energy, hurt or disappointed and build positive energy, happiness and excitement from it. Take time to regroup, do something that makes you happy and remember that it is ok to be selfish sometimes.

MN: Are you looking to date again? Would you consider marriage again? Why or why not?

CF: For now I have to heal, because I definitely do not want Mr. Right to pay for the mistakes of Mr. Wrong. Regarding marriage, I don’t think that I could survive another heartbreak, but maybe if the right man presents himself I would consider it.