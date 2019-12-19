Former Texas Police Officer Pleads Guilty To Killing His Pregnant, Secret Girlfriend

TIMELINE: The murder of Samantha Dean https://t.co/thvvGkW5LG — WWLP-22News (@WWLP22News) December 17, 2019

Unfortunately, many police officers join the force so they can exert power and control over other people. For White officers it can be minorities and those living in poverty. But for Black officers their victims are often Black women.

Such is the case for former Texas police officer VonTrey Clark who pleaded guilty to killing his pregnant girlfriend Samantha Dean in 2015.

This month, Clark, 36, recanted his initial not-guilty plea and will serve a life sentence without parole.

According to KXAN, a local NBC affiliate, after Clark shared his admission of guilt, Dean’s family read victim impact statements.

Samantha’s sister Taylor Dean read, “You stole my favorite person, someone I was lucky enough to know for 21 and a half years. She was always one of my biggest cheerleaders. She was my comedian, a person to always laugh and make me smile. You stole an innocent child. You stole my niece — Madeline was cherished — I valued the moments I could sit and read to her and wanting to feel her kick.But that’s not all. You stole an innocent child. You stole my niece. It’s incredible that someone so small could bring so much joy.”

On February 4, 2015, police found 29-year-old Samantha Dean’s body on the ground near her vehicle. She had been shot three times in the back of the head and was 7-months pregnant. Dean, according to KXAN, was a Kyle Police Department Victim Services coordinator. Officials claim the scene of the crime was set up to appear as if it were a drug deal gone wrong.

Eventually, search warrants revealed that Dean had been in a tumultuous, secret relationship with Clark for seven years. During the investigation, Clark admitted that he was the father of Dean’s unborn child and had been hiding the relationship from his longtime girlfriend, Lauren Tuten, with whom he shared a home.

Search warrants determined that Clark had demanded Dean abort the child she was carrying. When authorities found journals from Dean’s home, they found entries where she wrote about her fears that Clark was going to kill her.

Initially, Clark denied any involvement in Dean’s death. He was detained in Indonesia by officers who had been working with the FBI to have him returned to Texas where he would stand trial.

Clark had recently been fired from the Austin Police Department for associating with known criminals and not surrendering phone records for internal affairs investigations.

While Clark didn’t commit the murder himself, he hired two men, Lee Smith and Kevin Watson to kill Dean. He paid them $5,000 to do so.

In June of 2015, Aaron Williams, a friend of Watson, told detectives that Watson shared that Clark had been looking “to pay someone $5,000 to kill Dean and her baby due to Samantha wanting Clark to pay child support for the baby.” Authorities issued a warrant for Watson’s arrest.

Watson and Clark had been friends for 15 years after meeting in high school. According to KXAN, “Court records from February show that on the day Samantha’s body was discovered, Watson was seen on surveillance video at a Walmart in southwest Houston buying a prepaid Verizon phone. Investigators say [Dean] communicated with the person using that same phone — and its signal also registered in the area of the crime scene.”

Earlier this year, Watson was arrested and charged. Initially, he, like Clark, also pleaded not guilty but eventually changed his plea to guilty. He will serve 35 years in prison.

Smith was also charged with murder but has yet to enter a plea. His arraignment is set for January 6.

On the day, Samantha’s body was transported from Lockhart Texas, where the autopsy was performed, to her hometown in San Antonio, her mother Kimberly was touched by what she witnessed.

Hundreds of police cars joined a procession and people saluted the family at every overpass.

Dean’s mother Kimberly told PEOPLE in 2015, “It was, by far, the most incredible thing I’ve ever witnessed,” says Kimberly, fighting back tears. “I couldn’t imagine that other people felt that much about my daughter. She made such an impact.”

In a statement earlier this week, Kyle Chief of Police Jeff Barnet said this of Dean:

“Samantha Dean came to Kyle PD to help victims of crimes. She provided a safe haven for those in stressful, painful and sometimes dire situations. Her compassion and caring for each and every victim was apparent in everything she did.

Samantha’s tragic murder, along with that of her unborn baby girl, left a huge void in our department. In her honor, we helped posthumously fulfill Samantha’s dream of becoming a police officer.

On this day, as the person responsible for her death received a life sentence without the possibility of parole, our only thoughts are with Samantha’s family, her co-workers, her friends and everyone who knew and dearly loved her. She was a light in the darkness for so many. Her personality, her smile and her friendship will not be forgotten.”