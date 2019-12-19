When It Comes To Trump’s Impeachment, Rep. Maxine Waters Called It First

Out of the many politicians roaming the halls of Capitol Hill, Rep. Maxine Waters was one of the first to call for the swift condemnation and removal of Donald Trump.

On Wednesday evening, the call for transparency came to head when the House of Representatives overwhelmingly passed two articles to impeach Donald Trump.

Members of the House were allowed to take the floor to argue for and against impeachment, and Waters made sure to use the allotted time to summarize the call to action she’s made over the last three years.

She began with giving ode to the incomparable Maya Angelou.

“When someone shows you who they are, believe them the first time. This day was not inevitable, but it was predictable, because this president has shown himself time and time again, to believe that he is above the law and he has no respect for our constitution or our democracy.”

Part of Waters’ rise to prominence had to do with her connection to Black millennials who enjoyed her inclination to speak truth with a ferocity and authority last seen in our mothers, sisters, cousins and grandmothers. We affectionately dubbed her “auntie,” holding on to every viral moment disseminated out of the halls of the House.

When she asked to “reclaim her time,” during a House Finances Committee meeting, demanding order from Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin. When she labeled Trump and his administration the “Kremlin Klan,” and when she defined herself as a “strong Black woman” who “cannot be intimidated,” we knew her because we believed and felt connected through a shared experience.

But in spite of all he titillating and entertaining memes her likeness has produced, Waters remained clear about where she stood when it came to Trump since he took the oath of office.

During a March 2017 interview with journalist Joy Reid, Waters laid the verbal framework of what we saw come to fruition on Wednesday. In reference to the impending investigation of Robert Mueller’s probe into whether Russia interfered in the 2016 presidential election.

“We will see that he will be in a position where he will meet the standards and criteria of high crimes and misdemeanors and I maintain that’s where impeachment will come in,” she said.

Let it sit with you that out of the mouth of a Black woman, Trump’s impeachment came to pass.

“Get ready for impeachment,” she wrote days later on Twitter.

Black women have the ability to see the truth when it comes to Donald Trump. In 2016, we voted for his opponent, Hillary Clinton, at an overwhelming majority at 94 percent, while white women voted for Trump at an astounding 53 percent.

A recent poll showed that Black women still aren’t fooled when it comes to who he is and what he offers as a “leader.”

Black women know what he stands for and where we are going as a nation if we continue to endorse his ideals and the mindsets that allowed him to secure a presidency.

Rep. Maxine Waters, a true patriot who represents the state of California, saw the vision years ago and helped secure our legitimacy as a nation.