Angela Simmons Weighs In On Oprah’s Decision To Make A Documentary About Her Uncle’s Alleged Inappropriate Behavior
After Oprah revealed she would be producing a documentary on sexual assault allegations in the entertainment industry with a focus on Russell Simmons, the former Def Jam exec spoke out urging the media mogul to stop her investigation.
Dearest OPRAH,you have been a shining light to my family and my community. Contributing so much to my life that I couldn’t list a fraction of it in this blog.Ihave given you the gift of meditation and the groundbreaking book”THE POWER OF NOW “we bonded to say the least. This is why it’s so troubling that you choose me to single out in your recent documentry. I have already admitted to being a playboy more (appropriately titled today “womanizer”) sleeping with and putting myself in more compromising situations than almost any man I know. Not 8 or 14 thousand like Warren Beatty or Wilt Chamberlain, but still an embarrassing number. So many that some could reinterpret or reimagine a different recollection of the same experiences. Please note that ur producers said that this upcoming doc was to focus ONLY on 3 hand chosen women. I have refused to get in the mud with any accusers, but let’s acknowledge what i have shared. I have taken and passed nine 3-hour lie detector tests (taken for my daughters), that these stories have been passed on by CNN, NBC, BUZZFEED, NY POST, NY MAG, AND OTHERS. Now that you have reviewed the facts and you SHOULD have learned what I know; that these stories are UNUSABLE and that “hurt people hurt people”. Today I received a call from an old girlfriend from the early 1980s which means that they are using my words/evidence against me and their COMMITMENT/ (all of the claims are 25 to 40 years old) It is impossible to prove what happened 40 years ago, but in my case proof exists of what didn’t happen, mostly signed letters from their own parents, siblings, roommates, band members, interns, and in the case of 2 of your 3 accusers,their own words in their books. Shocking how many people have misused this important powerful revolution for relevance and money. Maybe you should name your documentary “FLAVOR OF LOVE”!? In closing, I am guilty of exploiting, supporting, and making the soundtrack for a grossly unequal society, but i have never been violent or forced myself on anyone. Still I am here to help support a necessary shift in power and consciousness. Let us get to work on uplifting humanity and put this moment and old narrative behind us
Now his niece, Angela Simmons, is weighing in on the upcoming documentary. In an interview with Bossip, the Simmons heiress said,
“I’m not ever gonna get in between what’s going on with people. I’m going to stand by my family,” Simmons said. “I’m not going to get in between all of that, it’s not my place. No one wants to see their family getting hurt. He has daughters.”
Continuing, “My uncle knows what he’s done…but I don’t necessarily want to shine a light on that.”
50 Cent is also not a fan of the doc, telling Oprah on social media that she targets Black men.
🤦♂️I don’t understand why Oprah is going after black men. No Harvey Weinstein, No Epstein, just Micheal jackson and Russell Simmons this shit is sad. Gale hit R Kelly with the death blow documentary. Every time I hear Micheal jackson I don’t know whether to dance or think about the little boys butts.These documentary’s are publicly convicting their targets, it makes them guilty till proven innocent. #lecheminduroi #bransoncognac #starzgettheapp #abcforlife
We will see what new revelations come from Oprah’s work.