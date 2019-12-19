Angela Simmons Weighs In On Oprah’s Decision To Make A Documentary About Her Uncle’s Alleged Inappropriate Behavior

After Oprah revealed she would be producing a documentary on sexual assault allegations in the entertainment industry with a focus on Russell Simmons, the former Def Jam exec spoke out urging the media mogul to stop her investigation.

In a lengthy Instagram caption, the desperate entrepreneur wrote, “Dearest OPRAH, you have been a shining light to my family and my community. Contributing so much to my life that I couldn’t list a fraction of it in this blog.I have given you the gift of meditation and the groundbreaking book”THE POWER OF NOW “we bonded to say the least. This is why it’s so troubling that you choose me to single out in your recent documentry [sic]. I have already admitted to being a playboy more (appropriately titled today “womanizer”) sleeping with and putting myself in more compromising situations than almost any man I know. Not 8 or 14 thousand like Warren Beatty or Wilt Chamberlain, but still an embarrassing number. So many that some could reinterpret or reimagine a different recollection of the same experiences,” the music mogul wrote on Instagram at the time of the announcement.

Now his niece, Angela Simmons, is weighing in on the upcoming documentary. In an interview with Bossip, the Simmons heiress said,

“I’m not ever gonna get in between what’s going on with people. I’m going to stand by my family,” Simmons said. “I’m not going to get in between all of that, it’s not my place. No one wants to see their family getting hurt. He has daughters.”

Continuing, “My uncle knows what he’s done…but I don’t necessarily want to shine a light on that.”

50 Cent is also not a fan of the doc, telling Oprah on social media that she targets Black men.

“I don’t understand why Oprah is going after black men,” he wrote on Instagram.

“No Harvey Weinstein, No Epstein, just Micheal jackson and Russell Simmons this shit is sad. Gale hit R Kelly with the death blow documentary. Every time I hear Micheal jackson I don’t know whether to dance or think about the little boys butts.These documentary’s are publicly convicting their targets, it makes them guilty till proven innocent.”

We will see what new revelations come from Oprah’s work.