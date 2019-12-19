R. Kelly Denies Involvement In Procuring A Fake I.D. To Marry Aaliyah

When it comes to the allegations regarding his relationships with young, Black girls, R. Kelly has said that if people were going to come after him for this, they should have done it years ago. What the singer failed to understand is that there is no statute of limitations when it comes to sexual crimes committed against children.

It seems like he’s learning this the hard way these days.

According to TMZ, Kelly’s involvement with Aaliyah is just one of the cases he’s facing. And despite what the streets believe to be true regarding his relationship with the late singer, Kelly is now denying the allegation that he bribed someone to procure a fake I.D. for Aaliyah in 1994, so that he could marry her.

Kelly entered into a not guilty plea today in the federal indictment by the Eastern District of New York. Whether Kelly was involved in obtaining the I.D. or not, the fact is that she had one. 15-year-old Aaliyah had a document stating that she was 18, making it possible for the two artists to marry on August 31, 1994.

Kelly, who is currently incarcerated in Chicago, joined the hearing by video.

The Aaliyah I.D. allegation is one of many he’s facing in his racketeering case. There are open federal and state cases in Illinois and Minnesota.

While Kelly denies his involvement, Kelly’s former tour manager Demetrius Smith has publicly stated that Kelly instructed him to have an I.D. made for Aaliyah so that he could obtain a marriage license.

The plot was successful. Kelly married a 15-year-old. A year later, her parents had the marriage annulled.