Jussie Smollett May Return To TV For The Season 6 Finale Of “Empire”

Actor Jussie Smollett may be returning to “Empire” after a long hiatus prompted by his alleged hate crime scandal. In an interview with TV Line, the series show runner, Brett Mahoney explained that the producers are thinking of bringing back ‘Jamal’ before the shoe ends in the spring.

“It would be weird in my mind to end this family show and this family drama of which he was such a significant part of without seeing him,” Mahoney said of the impending decision.

“It’s fair to say it’s being discussed, but there’s no plan as of yet to bring him back. There’s been no decision made.”

This tune is different from the one ‘Empire’ creator Lee Daniels sang, when he tweeted out to his fans in June, “Jussie will NOT be returning to Empire.”

The decision to axe Jussie came after the 37-year-old was allegedly beaten up by two men in Chicago who reportedly yelled racist and homophobic slurs at the singer back in January.

Jussie released this statement to Essence at the time about the attacks: “Let me start by saying that I’m ok. My body is strong by my soul is stronger. More importantly I want to say thank you. The outpouring of love and support from my village has meant more than I will ever be able to truly put into words. I am working with authorities and have been 100% factual and consistent on every level. Despite my frustrations and deep concern with certain inaccuracies and misrepresentations that have been spread, I still believe that justice will be served.”

However, the wave of empathy for the star quickly dissipated, amid claims that he orchestrated the attacks with the help of two men, Ola and Abel Osundairo.

Jussie was later charged with fabricating the story and accused of filing a false police report. Since the whole ordeal, Jussie has somewhat disappeared into obscurity, and his character, Jamal, was married off and living in London, according to the latest plot notes.

Will Jamal return home to the Lyons? We will have to wait and see.