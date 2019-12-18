NYU Bound: Riley Burruss Celebrates Getting Accepted Into Her Number One Choice School

Riley Burruss is officially going to college! The 17-year-old announced the happy news on Instagram in a special video featuring her mother, Kandi and her little brother, Ace.

“Hi everyone, I just want to say, I got into college!” Riley exclaimed.

“NYU. New York University,” proud mama Kandi chimed in to add.

Riley continued to gush about her admission saying, “I got into my first choice, the school I’ve been planning on going for years. and I’m so excited. And this is like such a huge step in my path of being an entertainment lawyer. and being in a huge city with so many different opportunities. so I’m so exctied!”

“I’m excited too!” Kandi said.

“I want to thank my friends and family for the support,” the college bound teen said.

Riley will be joining NYU’s Steinhardt School of Culture, Education, and Human Development class of 2024. Riley posted the announcement video to Instagram with the caption, “I am so proud to share with you all that I will be moving forward in New York at #nyu 💜”

The mom/daughter pair then took to Youtube to share more details of the college admission excitement. Riley made it clear that NYU was the only school on her mind throughout the process.

“It was the only school I even really wanted to go to. I only even thought of applying to other schools as backup plans. That was the only school in my mind. just to see that I got in and it’s for sure and I can just go and be on my path, I’m very excited you know? I printed out my acceptance letter, and I want to frame it.”

When her mom asked about how she managed her emotions while waiting for the news, Riley said she kept a positive attitude.

“I was definitely stressed, because sometimes it doesn’t settle in that you can be denied until right when it’s around the corner. I always like to think positive and manifest my thoughts. So I never once said ‘I’m not getting in.’ I never once said ‘Oh what if I don’t get in.’ Whenever I’m talking to people, I’m like, ‘Well you know if anything else happens, then I’m using this as a backup plan.”

Good thing plan A worked out!

You can watch below: