MerryImpeachmas: Donald Trump Was Just Impeached By The House

Donald Trump became the third president in the nation’s 243-year history to be impeached on Wednesday evening. With a swift vote on two articles of impeachment, abuse of power and obstruction of congress, House members mostly voted along party lines to move the impeachment process to its next step, a Senate trial.

The first article, abuse of power, passed 230-197, while obstruction of Congress passed by a 229-198 vote, with one member voting present, according to ABC News.

Trump’s Senate trial will begin after the holiday break in January.

Among some of the most interesting votes of the night belonged to Rep. Tulsi Gabbard (D-HI), who voted “present” for both Articles, while Reps. Colin Peterson of (D-MN) and Jeff Van Drew (D-NJ) voted against Article 1 (abuse of power). Rep. Jared Golden (D-ME), voted against Article 2 (obstruction of Congress).

Incredulously, while he was being impeached, Trump held a rally in Battle Creek, Michigan while his legacy dissolved like a Thanos snap.

On Wednesday the House of Representatives will debate the two articles of impeachment which were approved for a full house vote last Friday.

The floor opened at 9 a.m. with representatives on both sides arguing for and against the impeachment of Donald Trump. The likelihood of Trump being impeached is high, which will make him the third U.S. president to face the dishonorable charge behind former Presidents Bill Clinton and Andrew Johnson.

Representatives are expected to debate late into the evening the vote on two impeachment articles: abuse of power, obstruction of Congress.

“Today, as speaker of the House, I solemnly and sadly open the debate on the impeachment of the president of the United States,” Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi said in her opening statements.

“Our founder’s vision of a republic is under threat from actions from the White House,” she said adding, “If we do not act now, we would be derelict in our duty. It is tragic that the president’s reckless actions make impeachment necessary. He gave us no choice.”

Trump is accused of withholding military funds from Ukraine government officials in exchange for a probe into his political opponents former Vice President Joe Biden, and his son Hunter.

Trump sent Pelosi a six-page letter on Tuesday evening, lamenting his frustration over the process, calling it a “a partisan impeachment crusade being pursued by the Democrats in the House of Representatives.”

He then got dragged on Twitter after posting the following desperate message to his fanbase.

Can you believe that I will be impeached today by the Radical Left, Do Nothing Democrats, AND I DID NOTHING WRONG! A terrible Thing. Read the Transcripts. This should never happen to another President again. Say a PRAYER! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 18, 2019

If the vote in the House passes the two articles, Trump will then face a Senate trial scheduled for after the holidays in January. The week began with anticipation of Trump’s impending impeachment, across the country over 600 demonstrations were held to celebrate #ImpeachmentEve.

