Reality TV Taught Us: Signs A Friendship Is Unsalvageable

With the recent trend of realty television franchises bringing back O.G. cast members, there has been a lot of talk about burying the hatchet and mending fences on old friendships gone sour. While it’s obvious that network producers push these storylines to the forefront for ratings’ sake, watching television personalities attempt to force square pegs into round holes by trying to make amends for our weekly entertainment helps to raise an important question: What are the signs that a friendship has been damaged beyond repair? Continue reading to find out. Disagreements have become violent Any time a disagreement reaches the point where one or both parties believe that the only way to settle things is to resort to violence, the relationship is done. Aside from a few extreme circumstances, there are no legitimate reasons that warrant one adult hitting another. Either one or both parties naturally lack self-control or the friendship has become so toxic that it renders the friends incapable of practicing restraint. Either way, the friendship will never be the same and has likely reached the point of no return.

You’ve formed alliances with each other’s enemies Just because you’ve fallen out with a friend doesn’t mean that you need to befriend their enemies. A person who seeks out this type of alliance following the dissolution of friendship has deep character flaws that need to be corrected. Often times, they are weak and incapable of standing on their own two feet so they feel the need to join forces with others who dislike you. "You could STILL get a slap!" 👋🏾💢 Eight years after their falling out, Chrissy TRIES to get to the bottom of all the animosity with Yandy. Instead of making amends, they BOTH make it clear that the energy HAS NOT changed. #LHHNY is ALL NEW MON at 8/7c! pic.twitter.com/QBQnRqZGpR — Love & Hip Hop (@loveandhiphop) December 17, 2019

You’ve aired out each other’s dirty laundry A true friend will take your dirt to the grave — whether she’s speaking to you or not. A person who was never actually in your corner, however, will be publicizing the skeletons you’ve pushed to the back of your closet the second you have a disagreement. At this point, there’s no use in trying to salvage anything because sus can’t be trusted.

You’ve spoken poorly about each other’s kids Children are always off limits. Regardless of how petty the feud is, any so-called friend who wants to spite you so badly that she resorts to insulting your children, you need to leave her right where she is. Even if you think that you’re over it, you’ll never be able to truly forgive her, so just cut your losses and keep it moving.

You’ve come for each other’s parenting The average parent is doing the best that they can and it’s extremely hurtful to criticize a loved one’s parenting solely for the sake of hitting below the belt. Once a person comes for you as a mother, you gotta let them go.

You stunt each other’s growth Some people will always want you to be the same person you were when they first met you. They don’t want to see you evolve or grow as a person and they damn sure don’t want to see you doing better than them. In cases like this, there’s nowhere to go but your separate ways because there’s no space for you to grow. Do y'all have that one "friend" who seems to have your back until you glo' up without them???? 👀👀👀#LHHNY pic.twitter.com/AFkHPdEmdK — Love & Hip Hop (@loveandhiphop) December 17, 2019

You couldn’t put your feuding aside in the face of tragedy When you genuinely care about a person, your concern for them doesn’t magically disappear just because you’ve stopped speaking. And when you hear that they’ve experienced something tragic, such as losing a loved one, you at least have the decency to put your beef on the backburner and display a little compassion.

You kicked each other at your lowest points Speaking of compassion, you’ll never forget a person cold enough to kick you while you were already down. We all have experiences that make us particularly vulnerable and when someone we care about allows their petty nonsense to override basic humanity, it’s almost impossible to fully forgive them. I’m here for this #RHOA content pic.twitter.com/0gfvGUnwEl — ✨Duduetsang ✨ (@YayMe) March 29, 2019

One of you slept with the other’s spouse There’s not enough zen in the world to maintain an authentic friendship with a person who slept with your spouse during your marriage. Try as you might, deep down inside, you’ll always feel some type of way.