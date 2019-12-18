Why The New Year Can’t Save You

1 of 15

of 15

As the year comes to a close, I hear a lot of statements like this, “It’s been a crappy year” or “I can’t wait for this year to be over.” I worry about people who express that sentiment, because they seem to think a simple change in calendar year is going to change their life. They appear to believe that the only thing standing in their way of having things go their way is the numbers appearing at the top of that cute puppy calendar or hot fireman calendar (hey, I don’t know where anyone’s proclivities lie). They’re throwing their hands up and saying, “I give up. I’ll try again next year.” The New Year can be a nice time for a fresh start. It can feel like it brings new energy and a boost in motivation. But that’s what it should bring—tools that we will use to do our work. That’s what motivation and energy are. But those who just wait in anticipation for the year to turn over, believing that’s when things will change, don’t seem like they plan on changing. They just think life will change, in spite of their actions, because the calendar year changed. I do believe that, overall, the entire concept of the “new year” messes with us all—no matter how successful, struggling, stable, or unstable we are. Just because, historically, the world and its changes have been discussed in terms of years (the 1920s were this way and the 1970s were that way) doesn’t mean that each of us, as individuals, on our micro scales, will see massive changes each new year. The whole “New year, new you” thing is a hoax used by gyms to sell memberships and community colleges to sell night classes. Here is why the “I can’t wait for this year to be over” mentality isn’t useful. via GIPHY It assumes no responsibility When someone states they just can’t wait for the New Year to begin so that everything can change in their life, they instantly assume zero responsibility for the bad things that happened the previous year. It’s a way of saying, “What has happened to me was beyond my control and totally due to extenuating circumstances” which is never a productive mindset.

via GIPHY And puts the change on others This mindset also puts the assignment of, “Fixing my life” onto other people. It’s this idea that something about this previous calendar year had an effect on others that made them behave in a way that was dissatisfactory to you and not beneficial for you. So, the idea is that, in the New Year, everyone else will behave differently (not you of course—no need for that) and that will fix things.

via GIPHY It attempts to ditch the past There is some idea of leaving the past behind here, too. A difficult client. A project that went poorly. Bad press. An unfortunate relationship incident. The betrayal of a friend. There is some sentiment here that these problems will stay in the last calendar year. It will be a rude wake up call when one discovers that, oh, they transfer over into the next year. Your difficult client or bad relationship doesn’t care what year it is—it will continue to be the way it is until you do something about it.

via GIPHY Rather than analyze the past It’s also important to analyze the past in order to recognize patterns and make a positive plan for the future—a plan that will make things different. But those who just count the hours until the year turns over are generally hoping to never look back, even again. And that means their previous mistakes will recur and recur.

via GIPHY The year didn’t have a “vibe” “There was something in the air this year, right?” or “What was up with this year?” might be things those with this “New Year, new me” mentality have. But, if you took a few minutes to ask everyone else how their year went, you may find that…they didn’t pick up on any weird vibes that year. They didn’t feel the entire year was covered by some cloud.

via GIPHY We have vibes It’s not the year that has vibes. Or the world. Or others. It’s us. We experience what we put out there. And while, sure, the world has a way of changing, that takes decades. The change you hope to see in the world won’t happen at the strike of midnight. The only change you can hope to see is the change in your immediate network, after you change.

via GIPHY It’s a starting over mindset The fresh start mindset. The, “Let’s blow this candy stand” mentality. The “Let’s get out of here” attitude. As if here is the problem. As if this candy stand is where the issues exist, exclusively. It’s the idea that a new job, a new city, a new group of friends, a new home, and all new outside factors are what will fix things. It’s never a look inward.

via GIPHY Rather than watering your garden Though it might be a harsh criticism, the people I know who are always waiting for the year to end are often the same people who give up on things the moment they get tough. They walk away from a relationship after the first fight and from a job after the first failure. They don’t, instead, stay and water their garden. They look for a new garden, but every single garden will go brown if you don’t water it.

via GIPHY Or fixing your relationships Fixing relationships is a big part of having a more peaceful, stable life. But another pattern I see—or correlation rather—is that those who just chalk it all up to a bad year are the same people who are prone to burning bridges. They always have a new best friend, new amazing client, or new perfect boyfriend. They also now hate the friend/client/boyfriend who they called amazing last year.

via GIPHY It will bring disappointment Believing that the turn of the year will fix all your problems and make all your dreams come true is to set yourself up for great disappointment. Since there’s already the pattern of not considering how one’s own behaviors affect things, things probably won’t improve, but add to that the expectation they’ll be fabulous with the New Year, and the ensuing letdown is major.

via GIPHY And further the idea of “bad luck” Then this cycle begins, in which the person who expects each new calendar year to fix things just believes she has bad luck. She breaks years down into lucky ones and unlucky ones, and she categorizes people as the same. She just sees things that simple—she is unlucky, or the year was unlucky. And when we think we’re unlucky, we project that, and it affects what happens to us, perpetuating the cycle.

via GIPHY Is there some emphasis on astrology? There may or may not be some emphasis on astrology for those who look to the New Year to fix things. There is likely some overlap there. And while astrology may have its place sometimes, it should only be a supplemental tool that we use infrequently and in great moderation along with more concrete tools like self-analysis and action.

via GIPHY It’s a never-ending cycle The trouble with thinking a new year will fix things is that there will always be a new year. At least for those who count on a once in a lifetime event to fix things, they have to face the facts when that one thing doesn’t fix things. They may have to look inward. But for those who rely on the New Year, they can always say, “There’s always next year.”

via GIPHY It pushes issues to the wayside There can be a lot of abandonment of issues around this time of year, for those who think next year will fix things. They’ll completely halt work on a difficult project or stop making an effort in a relationship, because the New Year is around the corner, coming to the rescue. But what actually happens is the New Year fixes nothing, and then picking that project back up again feels even harder because it was abandoned for so long.