Sources Claim Karol Sanchez Confessed To Staging Her Own Kidnapping

Just when we thought this Karol Sanchez story was over, the developments keep on coming. We were all horrified to learn of Sanchez’s abduction while she was walking with her mother at night, in the Bronx. Then we collectively rejoiced when she was found and safely reunited with her family.

But now, according to CBS, the whole thing might have been orchestrated by Sanchez herself.

Sources told CBS that16-year-old Karol Sanchez confessed to staging the attack after authorities returned her to her family.

No charges have been filed right now but police are still looking for the four male accomplices.

In the video of the abduction, we watch as four men in a sedan pull up in the Melrose section of the Bronx, snatch Sanchez away from her mother and drive off late Monday night.

The NYPD put out an Amber alert. By 2:30 p.m. today, Sanchez was seen back at the scene of the abduction.

“We was at the pole over there, looking at her picture, and we walked up the block, she was crossing the street to to the the cop car, and I was like ‘Yo, that’s her right there,’” said Tommy Feliciano.

Zani Koxha, who saw Sanchez speaking to police earlier today said, “She was shaken up. She was bending over, grabbing her knees, and discussing with the police. And that’s when they took her into the parking garage for questioning.”

Sanchez was brought to the 40th Precinct stationhouse where sources said that she confessed to staging the whole thing because of family issues.

The NYPD wants to speak to all parties involved before they decide if they’ll charge anyone.

According to CBS, Sanchez and her family live in Dutchess County but they have been visiting family in the Bronx.

Considering how the whole nation was concerned about Sanchez and her wellbeing, we’re sure there will be more details to come.