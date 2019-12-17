Whoopi Goldberg & Meghan McCain Say They “Fight Like We’re Family,” But Warn That Clapbacks Will Happen Again

The clicks and comments on the video of Whoopi Goldberg effortlessly shutting down her co-host Meghan McCain caused the two to address the tense confrontation on Tuesday’s episode of The View.

“We just gonna do a little clean up, before we do anything,” Goldberg began. “Things get heated on this show… We’re really passionate. This is our jobs, we come in, we talk to each other. Sometimes we’re not as polite as we could be. That’s just the way it is.”

“But you’re going to be doing the same thing when you’re sitting around the table with your family,” she said.

“This is part of what we do. This is not an indication that women can’t sit around and talk, this is not an indication that we don’t know how to deal with each other on camera, this is happening in real time. … Don’t assume that we’re over here with butcher knives under the table,” said Goldberg.

“Sometimes it goes off the rails and it does,” she said. “So everybody just calm down. It’s a TV show, we’re on together for an hour and we step in poopy. We step in poopy and stuff happens and everybody just calm down.”

“Whoopi and I get along great,” McCain chimed in. “I love you very much, ou were good friends with my dad. We fight like we’re family, it’s all good. We’re not tearing the set apart. It’s all good, calm down.”

Goldberg went on to say that the show is primed for disagreements and has a long history of hosts who passionately express their opinions. This season alone, McCain has been the center of numerous tense exchanges with guests and her co-hosts, Joy Behar and Sunny Hostin. Monday’s exchange with Goldberg was one of the first times we saw the comedian go to head with McCain.

Everything came to a bubbling point on Monday after the panel became engaged in a conversation surrounding Trump’s impending impeachment vote.

“Here’s what’s happening now…girl, please stop talking!” Goldberg said during the exchange after McCain tried to intervene before a commercial break. “Please stop talking right now because you know what?!”

“No problem, I won’t talk for the rest of the show,” Meghan responded.

“I’m okay with that,” Goldberg quipped back. “I’m okay with that if you are going to behave like this.” As they went back and forth, Goldberg cut in to go to commercial as she originally planned.

However, on Tuesday’s episode Goldberg assured that another tense battle will definitely occur again after she gave her peacemaking speech. Both Goldberg and McCain noted that a lot of the commentary surrounding their heated exchanges

“We’re actually human beings having conversations that you don’t want to have. We’re having the conversations you can’t have, you’re scared of having – but the bottom line is, yeah, it’s gonna happen, and it’s probably going to happen again,” she said.