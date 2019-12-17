Gabrielle Union Says “Don’t Be The Happy Negro” When It Comes To Speaking Out Against Discriminatory Workplace Practices

Actress Gabrielle Union has been very outspoken about workplace discrimination since she was let go from her host job at “America’s Got Talent.” Union’s exit happened amid rumors of a “toxic work culture” at the show’s parent company, NBC.

During a recent inclusivity panel at the launch of her holiday New York & Company line, the 47-year-old alluded to the whole ordeal, urging other Black folks in similar situations at work to speak up and not be “the happy negro.”

“Don’t be the happy negro that does the bidding of the status quo because you’re afraid,” she told the audience during the panel. “Don’t allow them to call you angry when someone else is called passionate. It’s terrifying. There’s a solid chance you’ll lose your job … I speak from experience,” she explained.

Continuing, “Do your best because corporations want global dollars. Do your best to try to hold the door open and hold people responsible. Yeah, I’m asking you to do the impossible … I’m fully aware that job loss is on the table … but if you’re not doing it, nobody is.”

Throughout the conversation, titled “Women Leading The Charge,” Union touched on what it’s like to be the only Black person in the room, and encouraged other Black people to not assimilate into oppressive structural policies at their jobs.

“Being the chip in the cookie, you are always in this situation where you are seeing things, hearing things … and you’re presented with a choice: what kind of chip am I going to be?” she explained. “Are you going to assimilate and allow all of this to go on? Or are you going to say something and immediately be other-ed? Are you going to say something? You know it’s wrong. Everyone knows it’s wrong.”

While Gabrielle and AGT have had talks about how to resolve the conflict, no formal decisions have been made or revealed. But one things for sure, Gabrielle’s fight will live beyond this moment.

“I’ve got to call it out in real time,” she told the crowd at the panel.. “But you have to navigate, ‘What will I lose?’ I have to weigh all these things. ‘How much am I willing to lose for the peace?’”