Bronx Teen Karol Sanchez Reunited With Her Mother After Statewide Search

Police have located Karol Sanchez, the 16-year-old New York City teen who was kidnapped in front of her mother while they walked along Eagle Avenue in the Bronx on Monday evening.

The official Twitter account of the police precinct responsible for surveying the area where Karol was abducted, tweeted the good news on Tuesday morning.

WE HAVE A VICTORY TODAY !! Karol has been found !!! Thank you to all who have worked very hard to track down the people involved in this case !!! pic.twitter.com/TYD7IlU49N — NYPD 40th Precinct (@NYPD40Pct) December 17, 2019

Karol was reunited with her mother on Tuesday after an Amber Alert and a statewide search was launched on Monday evening into Tuesday morning.

While Karol was found safe, authorities are still searching for the four men involved in her abduction.

A horrific surveillance video released by NYPD officials documents the moment a 16-year-old New York City teen was grabbed and thrown into a car by a two men right in front of her mother’s eyes.

The teen, Karol Sanchez, was walking with her mother on Eagle Avenue in the Bronx on Monday evening around 11:20 p.n. when a four-door beige sedan rolled up directly near them, CBS New York reports.

Seeking Immediate Information in regards to a kidnapping last night in the vicinity of Eagle Ave and E 156th St. 16 year old Karol Sanchez was walking with her mother when 4 men in a beige sedan forced her into their vehicle and fled the scene. Any info PLEASE 📞 1-800-577-TIPS pic.twitter.com/rgc8VWBgGv — NYPD 40th Precinct (@NYPD40Pct) December 17, 2019

The video shows two men jump out and grab Karol. While her mother does her best attempt to thwart their attack, the men knock her down to the ground, right before driving away with Karol in their possession. The sedan flew east on Eagle Avenue, police say.

NYPD authorities say two other men were inside the car during the attack. An Amber alert was issued for Sanchez and describes her with the following details: Karol is 5’5″ tall, 150 lbs. with short black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a dark blue short jacket, white sweater, blue jeans and black sneakers.

The men in question were described as wearing dark clothes, with dark complexions, and are believed to be in their 20’s.

Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

You can also submit tips by visiting the CrimeStoppers website at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org or by messaging on Twitter @NYPDTips.

New York City, we need your help: If you have ANY information on the whereabouts of Karol Sanchez, contact the NYPD IMMEDIATELY. To Karol Sanchez’s family and loved ones, know that the NYPD will not rest until she’s found — and her kidnappers are brought to justice. https://t.co/tlVM39HZGu — Mayor Bill de Blasio (@NYCMayor) December 17, 2019

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio along with several celebrities and activists used their platforms to spread awareness around Karol’s case in hopes that she makes a safe return home with the hashtag #GiveHerBackToUs.