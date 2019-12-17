10 Of The Most Shocking Celebrity Breakups Of 2019

Even though some celebrity’s careers go the distance, their love lives tend to fall short. This year, we encountered a couple of celebrity breakups that were completely shocking. Some of these couples were linked for over a decade, while other’s were just beginning their love story. Here are 10 of the couples who called it quits on forever this year.

Cyn Santana & Joe Budden

Cyn Santana & Joe cultivated their relationship through friendship over the years, but their platonic relationship eventually blossomed into a full blown romance. They welcomed their first son, Lexington in December of 2017. Budden proposed to Cyn the following year during the live taping of his podcast. Their wedding plans were quickly destroyed when Joe was reportedly caught cheating on Cynthia a few months back. The two have been trying to repair their family, but based on the first episode of “Love & Hip Hop: New York,” Budden is not willing to admit any wrongdoing.