Mariah Carey’s “All I Want For Christmas” Hits Number One 25 Years After Its Release

Mariah Carey has broken a lot of records throughout her long-standing career since she debuted on the music scene in the early 1990s, but this new accolade takes the cake.

Carey’s beloved holiday song, “All I Want For Christmas,” hit number one on the Billboard charts for the first time in 25 years, The Guardian reports.

The song was released in 1994 as a part of an EP, and so US chart rules disqualified the track from competing with its singles. The song was later reclassified as its own song in 2000 and became eligible for the number one honor.

This is the 19th number 1 song for Mariah, who is poised to tie the Beatles’ for most number one records of all-time. “All I Want For Christmas” is also the first Christmas song to top the charts since The Chipmunk Song (Christmas Don’t Be Late) in 1958.

“We did it,” Carey tweeted after history was made.

We did it 😭❤️🐑🎄🦋 https://t.co/Cp80uhYdI9 — Mariah Carey (@MariahCarey) December 16, 2019

In a New York Times interview, the mom of two said of the accomplishment, “It’s something my die-hard fans think about, and people that are really close to me are talking to me about it literally all year. But I don’t need something else to validate the existence of this song. I used to pick it apart whenever I listened to it, but at this point, I feel like I’m finally able to enjoy it. I just truly love the holidays – I know it’s corny, and I don’t care.”

“All I Want For Christmas” was finally pushed to number one with the help of streaming services such as Spotify, Apple Music and others. The song’s streaming has exponentially grown throughout the years from 12.6 million in 2014, 61 million in 2016, and 185 million in 2018. Radio plays of the song doubled over the past 5 years.

Congrats to Mariah for making history!