With any goal in life—whether it be financial, personal, or health-related—our success is going to determined primarily by our own will power. With enough determination, we should be able to prevail, in spite of extenuating circumstances. However, external factors do play a role in the rate of our success—or its existence, whatsoever. This is particularly true when it comes to healthy eating. Naturally, we can't blame weight gain (or the failure to lose weight) on the presence of bad foods. We live on planet earth, where, for anyone living in a first world country, there will always be bad food—and a surplus of it—everywhere we turn. So, we have to take accountability for our actions when it comes to eating well or…not so well. But even still, we know that in the fight of nature versus nurture, it's a combination of the two that ultimately determine the way someone turns out. And that's even true with eating habits. Perhaps, on the nurture side, your parents actually did a pretty good job of teaching you to eat healthfully. Or, perhaps they didn't, and you did impressive work of teaching yourself how to eat well. But the nurture aspect doesn't end at childhood. What about your friends? The people you spend quite a bit of time with and share meals with. They have an impact on you. And sometimes, there can be a pattern amongst friends to encourage poor eating choices in each other. There are all sorts of reasons friends do it—perhaps to feel better about their own food choices. Perhaps they do it out of the fear that if their friends all got in incredible shape, they'd ditch them. But at the end of the day, don't you want friends who encourage you to be your best self? So, do your friends sabotage your healthy eating efforts? They push for the indulgent place When the whole group is picking a place to eat, your friends push for the overly-indulgent place where everything is fried or smothered in cream sauce or served over pasta. If you even dare try to suggest a healthy place, you feel ridiculed. Everyone rolls their eyes. They ask, "Ugh, why are you doing this to us?" they make you really feel like they'd be making a sacrifice for you by eating healthy.

They order for the table Before you can even chime in, your friends just start ordering for the table—and they order too much, and they don't order healthy options. It's the jalapeno poppers, nachos, truffle fries, calamari, and cheesy spinach dip. They never consult you as to whether or not you want any of that. The server arrives and your friends instantly say, "Okay so we will have the…" When did you green light this?

And make you feel bad for ordering alone Should you attempt to simply say, "I'm actually going to order my own dish for this meal" you get groans. You see the sideglances. Your friends tease you, "Oh, okay, did you want to sit by yourself too? If our ordering is so embarrassing for you?" Your friends won't just let you order your own, solo, healthy dish, without making their comments.

If you had a good day, they say you "deserve this" When something good happens to you, the first thing your friends want to do to celebrate is to go out for fatty food. When you try to say that you're eating healthy, they say, "Aw, come on, you deserve this! You had such a good day! It's a celebration! You can't celebrate with a little salad now, can you? Come on. We are getting pizza and wings and I won't take 'no' for an answer." How did they just hijack your celebration?

If you had a bad day, they say you "deserve this" Of course, if you've had a bad day, that's also a reason to eat poorly. When you've had a sh*tty day at work or a fight with your partner or drama with your family, your friends insist you go out for heavy food. Again, they say that you "deserve this." On your end, you feel like, the last thing you want to feel, on top of the other negative emotions you're having that day, is guilt around eating poorly.

They say you look too skinny Your friends keep telling you that you look too thin. They also say you look "Ill," "Scary," "Gauntly," and other descriptions that are clearly unflattering. But, you know you don't look any of those things. You may know, for your own health, that you still need to lose a bit of weight. So why are your friends lying to you? (And making you feel uncomfortable?)

When you're hesitant, they say, "Do it!" Any time your friends see you grappling with the idea of ordering the lasagna over the grilled chicken, they pounce and say, "Do it! Go for it! You know you want it!" If you show any weakness, they see that as their chance to dive in and push you over the edge. They don't, instead, ask things like, "Well, what did you eat earlier today?" or "Weren't you trying to eat healthy today?"

When they have a bad day, it's all about food When your friends have a bad day, they turn immediately to food. They want to gather the entire crew to go out for ice cream, pork buns, burritos—whatever their heavy comfort food is. And they make you feel like you aren't a supportive friend if you don't participate in the eating. Why can't your presence be enough? How does your friend feel better by you stuffing your face?

They sh*t talk healthy eaters They chastise, criticize, and tease other healthy eaters. If you're all out at a restaurant, and a group of fit women sit near you, ordering salads, your friends start mocking them. They start making jokes about them and assumptions about their personalities (negative ones). This isn't exactly what they should say around someone trying to eat healthy. They instantly make you feel like, if you order healthy, too, you could be the victim of such talk.

"Why did you come here if you're ordering that?" Sometimes, you'll go to the unhealthy spot they choose, just to be a good sport, and knowing you'll simply find something healthy on the menu. So you get the salad at the place that is famous for their triple bacon barbeque cheeseburgers. Then your friends grimace and say, "Why did you even come here with us if you were just going to order a salad?" Um…to spend time with them. Is that so wrong?

They say, "But food is our thing" They try to bring nostalgia and solidarity into the picture. When you say you can't do the weekend binge eating sessions anymore, your friends give you big, sad eyes and say, "But food is our thing. Remember in high school when we'd get ice cream and nachos every Saturday after practice?" They attach this emotional element to the food, and make you feel like you're leaving them behind, just by leaving that food behind.

"You're no fun like this" They tell you that, when you're on a diet, you're boring. They say you're no fun. They say they don't want to invite you out anymore until you're back to eating "Normally" so let them know when that happens. For some reason, they really make you feel as if your eating choices are ruining their evening. They openly taunt and tease you for your food choices, to make you feel what a distraction your habits are.

You can let loose, just today, right? Every time you see your friends, they state that today should be your cheat day. But…you see them a lot. If you had a cheat day each time you saw these friends, you'd have more cheat days than non-cheat days, and where would that leave you? But again, they make this personal, somehow. They say, "If I'm your good friend, don't you want to have a cheat day with me?" And if they find out that you don't because you had a cheat day two days ago with another friend, they feel betrayed.

They ignore your request for healthy food Your friends invite you over for a meal. You say, "I'm on this diet right now so I'm kind of a nuisance to feed. How about I just meet you all after dinner for drinks?" But they insist and insist, "No, come for dinner! We'll make you something healthy! It's no bother at all!" So you go, and find that they made exclusively unhealthy food. "Oh shoot—I forgot you were on a diet," they say.