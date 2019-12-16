Diddy Posted A Touching Tribute To The Late Kim Porter For Her Birthday: “Words Can’t Explain How Much We Miss You”

It’s been over a year since model/entrepreneur Kim Porter suddenly passed away from pneumonia, and her ex, Diddy, is still searching for words to express the depth of his unimaginable loss.

The music mogul took to social media to honor Kim on what would’ve been her 49th birthday, telling his beloved former partner, “HAPPY BIRTHDAY BABY @ladykp. Words can’t explain how much we miss you but today is your birthday. We’re celebrating you today! We love and we miss you!!!!!”

The “Bad Boy” included the message with a touching video of the two dancing and singing.

November 15th marked the one year anniversary of Kim’s passing, and Diddy used the occasion to share a video of Kim playing the piano with this message:

“I MISS YOU SOOOOOO MUCH. So much 💔. Every time I get sad I look at this video and it brings a smile to my face,” Diddy wrote. “I THANK GOD FOR THE PRECIOUS TIME HE ALLOWED US TO HAVE WITH YOU. I WISH YOU WERE HERE WITH US RIGHT NOW AND THIS WAS ALL A DREAM. I WILL NEVER GIVE UP ON THAT WISH. NEVER!!! Love you forever Kimberly Antwinette Goodwin Porter. ❤️”

The two share three kids together, son Christian ‘King’ Combs, 21, and twin daughters Jessie James, 12, and D’Lila Star, 12.

Sources close to People say that Diddy held his lavish birthday party over the weekend to coincide with Kim’s birthday. The hip-hop legend hosted a slew of Hollywood A-listers for an elaborate party a few days ago, over a month after his November 4th birthday. The attendees included Tinsel Town’s biggest heavy hitters including JAY-Z and Beyoncé, Naomi Campbell, Cardi B and husband Offset, as well as Pharrell, Usher, Leonardo DiCaprio, Lil Kim, and Mary J. Blige.