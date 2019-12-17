Let Your Kids Complain About You: It’s Good For Them

1 of 15

I know it’s hard for my parents to process, and perhaps a bit painful, but the truth is that my sister and I became closest when our parents were getting a divorce. Until then, we were at each other’s throats constantly. But, I think that when our family fell apart, my sister and I felt that we needed to stick together. It was our only chance of maintaining some semblance of family. Sure, we pissed each other off and fought about dumb things in the past, but when our parents announced their divorce, we just put all of that behind us. It was such a sobering moment. We understood oh if we don’t have each other, we may have…no one. And now, that relationship is one of the most important ones in my life. I’m not saying a family has to go through a tragedy in order for the siblings within it to get along. In fact, I hope most families don’t have to experience what we experienced. What I want to key in on here is not the trauma but rather this: my sister and I had a reason to talk a lot. We became close through talking about our parents—through being angry with them together, through being sad about them together, through analyzing them and criticizing them, and of course through loving them. There is one thing that siblings have in common with each other that they only share with each other, and that’s their parents! Our parents play such a huge role in our development and our lives that having someone else who understands the experience of growing up in that household is such a blessing. So, if you are a parent and you catch wind of the fact that your kids talk about you behind your back, don’t get upset: smile. It’s good for them. Just be glad they’re talking at all. It’s how they bond Siblings bond through a shared discontent with their parents. I know that as the parent, you get the brunt of that transaction. But the reality is that the first real sense of teamwork siblings get in life is working together to convince mom and dad to…let them have dessert on a weeknight or…let them watch more TV. As they get older, that evolves to convincing mom and dad to help them with car down payments or wedding costs. They bond by talking about mom and dad, and strategizing on how to approach mom and dad.

Nobody else gets it Nobody else in the world understands what it was like to be raised by you, other than your kids. They can try to explain it to their best friends, but their siblings just get it. They barely need to give a few details before their sibling says, “Oh, I totally know what you’re talking about.” Only children don’t have anyone to discuss that shared experience with, because they don’t share it with anyone. So let your kids have that, together.

They need to vent Hey, your kids need to vent. Doesn’t everybody? When you’re driving them nuts, becoming militant about curfew or laying down laws about no dating before age 16, the kids are mad. And they need to release that anger. They need to complain to somebody. It can actually be beneficial for them to know that, oh, somebody else puts up with the same stuff I do.

Then, you don’t need to hear it If they vent to each other, they won’t vent to you as much. And that’s really mostly what they need to do—air it out. They want to complain. They want to express their grievances even if they know the circumstances won’t change. If they have each other to complain to, then you don’t need to hear about it as much. So let them go off into a room and complain about your new house rule, so you can peacefully watch your TV show.

It’s better to each other than outsiders It’s better that they complain to each other than to outsiders. You don’t want too many people outside of the family knowing what goes on inside of the family. You have your rules, your values, and the ways you do things. Other families can judge, and even try to step in. If your kids don’t talk to each other about you, they’ll talk to their friends, and those friends will talk to their parents, and then you’ll face that outside judgment.

All siblings do it. All of them. All siblings, all over the world, complain to one another about their parents. Really—your kids are no rare case. You are not an isolated victim. To be a parent of multiple children means to be the subject of plenty of gossip and, I’ll just say it, sh*t-talking. You sign up for it when you make several kids who will grow up together and befriend each other.

They need to feel that camaraderie It’s nice for your kids to have a sense of camaraderie. Even if they don’t love the rules you implement and the way you run the household, they will like the camaraderie that comes from having a sibling who also dislikes it. You and your partner cannot always provide that team sensibility to your kids—you have your own things going on. Keep in mind that, you can’t be there for them, all of the time. So let them be there for each other, even if that means talking about you.

Sometimes they’ll check each other Your kids won’t exclusively complain about you and agree that you’re awful. As they grow older, they’ll check each other. They’ll both become adults with broadened emotional intelligence. They’ll start to show more empathy towards you and they’ll encourage the other to catch up to this new, more forgiving perspective of mom and dad.

They understand themselves Kids—and adults—understand their own identities better through understanding their parents. Though they’re no psychologists, your kids will begin to analyze you—your past, your childhood, your trauma, your experiences—and they’ll understand A) how that influenced your parenting strategies and B) how that influenced who they are today. When they discuss you, they discuss themselves.

They understand you better When your children talk about you—especially when they’re older and wiser—they’ll begin to better understand that you’re just human. They will start having experiences as adults that they’ll realize oh, mom and dad went through this, too. They may forgive some of your actions from the past that once made them so angry because, through discussing you and reflecting on what they learn as adults, they’ll realize you were doing your best.

Just be glad they’re talking Hey, be happy that your children have a relationship. The world can be a cold place and at the end of the day, all we have is family. And at the end of the day in a broader sense, your kids will just have each other. You won’t be here forever. When you go, you want your kids to be as close as possible. So whatever it is they need to talk about—you, love, work, politics—just be glad they’re talking on a regular basis.

Maybe you did make mistakes Perhaps you did make mistakes. It can be hard to hear, and it can be even harder to admit. But, maybe you had some parenting tactics—or just some personal behaviors—that were very difficult on your kids. Maybe you caused them pain. You didn’t mean to, but perhaps you did. Even if you aren’t ready to accept that right now, perhaps you can at least accept that, if they did have trauma, it’s important they can talk to somebody about it. Like each other.

Yes, sometimes they’ll team up on you Sometimes they’ll get clever, feel quite proud of themselves, formulate an in-depth analysis of you and an aggressive argument that they’d like to bring to you. They’ll do this together. They’ll team up on you. It can be frustrating. You think, “So I give you a sibling and this is how you repay me.” They may come to you and say, “We’ve been talking and we both agree that insert whatever criticism they have of you here. ”

It won’t kill you Look, it won’t kill you when they team up on you. This is also an experience shared by parents around the world. And, honestly, sometimes they may be right. Sometimes, their assessment of you—this revelation they’ve had—could be correct. When your kids become emotionally intelligent adults, they may actually be able to teach you something about yourself. Isn’t that supposed to be a part of being a parent?