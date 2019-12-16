Egypt’s Story About Losing Her Grandmother After A Year Of Not Speaking Will Make You Want To End Silly Family Feuds

Egypt Sherrod reminded us of the importance of laying petty family feuds to rest with a touching personal anecdote Monday about losing her grandmother, Ruthie Mae, who passed away several years ago.

In the highly transparent post shared to Instagram, the HGTV host explained that she had gotten upset and stopped speaking to her grandma because she didn’t attend her 2010 wedding.

“Last night I went to sleep with overwhelming thoughts about my grandmother Ruthie Mae. She passed away many years ago,” the former radio personality explained. “But I have deep regrets because I was angry with her for not attending my wedding. I didn’t speak to her for over a year and a half.”

It’s unclear if or when the two were able to make amends, but Ruthie Mae died suddenly and it wasn’t until her passing that Sherrod learned that she had been quietly battling dementia.

“She passed away suddenly. At her memorial service, I found out that she had dementia. That was something she hid from many members of our family including my sister and I.”

In retrospect, the mom of three speculates that this could have been the reason that her grandmother decided to skip her wedding and as a result, she’s still filled with regret.

“Then it all made sense why she told me she wouldn’t attend my wedding at the last minute. She was most likely struggling with her health but trying to save me the stress and grief during my wedding week. Deep regrets.”

In closing, the real estate broker admonished followers to forgive quickly and end familial beef.

“I miss her dearly and wish I could have her back one more day to hug her and apologize for not understanding,” she wrote. “Please don’t sweat the small stuff in family matters. Be more compassionate and understanding of what others may be dealing with. And by all means, be quick to forgive! Love you mom mom.”

Her story offers a sobering and much-needed reminder that life is short and many of the matters that we fall out with loved ones about are small potatoes in the grand scheme of things.