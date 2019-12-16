Mother Awarded $625K Settlement After Cops Snatched Her Baby From Her Arms

Exactly one year after NYPD officers and security guards tore her 1-year-old son from her arms, Jazmine Headley has been awarded $625,000 by the City of New York behind the whole ordeal.

The traumatic episode, which took place inside of an NYC public assistance office, was filmed and quickly went viral because many Americans forced to rely on public assistance felt they could relate to the hostile and dehumanizing treatment Headley suffered at the hands of city employees.

As you may recall, officers were called to the Brooklyn office after Headley got into a heated argument with a security guard who told her that she could not sit on the floor. She was there to inquire about suspended benefits and had been in the office for close to four hours before the incident. Headley attempted to leave shortly after officers arrived, but one grabbed her arm and they fell to the floor.

“They’re hurting my son!”Headley, can be heard saying in the disturbing video while officers take the boy and arrest her. “They’re hurting my son!”

Headley was arrested and charged. However, the charges were later dropped and her public assistance benefits restored. Additionally, she received a public apology from New York City mayor Bill de Blasio.

“I want to apologize to her on behalf of all 8.6 million New Yorkers,” de Blasio said during a December 2018 news conference, according to the New York Times. “What happened to Jazmine Headley and her son Damone should never have happened, should never happen to anybody.”

Headley went on to file a lawsuit against the city and has since been awarded a $625,000 for the ordeal in the form of a settlement.

“Ms. Headley came to the city seeking help, and we failed to treat her with the dignity and respect she deserved,” said Olivia Lapeyrolerie, a spokeswoman for the mayor said in a statement. “While this injustice should have never happened, it forced a reckoning with how we treat our most vulnerable.”

Additionally, the city rolled out mandatory training on how to de-escalate situations for security officers working in New York City public assistance offices.

“From Day 1, Ms. Headley insisted that this incident was not just about her, but about the dignity of every young woman of color raising her family with immense love and hard work, in a difficult world,” her lawyer, Katie Rosenfeld, said, according to the Times.

We know that the money could never make up for the trauma experienced by Headley and her toddler. However, we hope that they can now begin to make strides towards putting this incident behind them.