Another Black Beauty Queen Has Been Crowned: Toni Ann Singh Becomes Miss World 2019

Over the weekend, another black pageant queen received her crown. Toni Ann Singh, who is also Miss Jamaica, received the title of Miss World 2019 in London. Singh’s victory comes after four other black beauty queens were crowned this year, 2019 Miss USA Cheslie Kryst, 2019 Miss Teen USA Kaliegh Garris, 2019 Miss America Nia Franklin and 2019 Miss Universe Zozibini Tunzi.

Singh, a native of St. Thomas, Jamaica, is the fourth beauty queen from Jamaica to be crowned Miss World since Lisa Hanna in 1993.

“This feels like a dream,” Singh told Piers Morgan. I’m so grateful.”

Toni-Ann Singh from Jamaica is the 69th #Missworld pic.twitter.com/tgyTFFiuKU — Miss World (@MissWorldLtd) December 14, 2019

The 23-year-old, who majored in psychology and women’s studies while at Florida State University, took to Twitter after her win to offer words of endorsement l encouragement to girls across the world.

“To that little girl in St. Thomas, Jamaica and all the girls around the world – please believe in yourself. Please know that you are worthy and capable of achieving your dreams. This crown is not mine but yours. You have a PURPOSE,” Singh tweeted.

Singh said that now she wants to focus on making an impact amongst other women.

“I want to make a change that’s sustainable,” she said according to Reuters. “So if we’re talking women… it needs to be something that will make sure that their children and their children’s children have a different value of life.”