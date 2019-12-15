Michelle Williams Was Almost Electrocuted While On ‘The Masked Singer’

Michelle Williams recently opened up about a technical difficulty that could’ve caused serious injury while filming The Masked Singer. During a sitdown on Entertainment Tonight, the former Destiny’s Child singer said she was once almost electrocuted during a dress rehearsal.

Williams said while she was rehearsing for week four’s episode, there was supposed to be an elaborate burst of smoke when she hit a high note. But something went wrong.

“During dress rehearsal, I’m standing on the platform, and they’re trying to have CO2 smoke come out,” Williams said.

Turns out something had a short circuit and mixed with the smoke and shocked her costume. The shock was so strong that it split the boot of her costume open.

“All I know is I looked down at my shoe, and the thing could talk,” she said.

Williams was later unmasked during week eight’s episode.

She may not be on The Masked Singer but she will still be hitting the stage. She is currently starring in the production A Snow White Christmas at the Pasadena Civic Auditorium as the Evil Queen until December 22nd.