Michelle Williams Was Almost Electrocuted While On ‘The Masked Singer’
Michelle Williams recently opened up about a technical difficulty that could’ve caused serious injury while filming The Masked Singer. During a sitdown on Entertainment Tonight, the former Destiny’s Child singer said she was once almost electrocuted during a dress rehearsal.
Williams said while she was rehearsing for week four’s episode, there was supposed to be an elaborate burst of smoke when she hit a high note. But something went wrong.
“During dress rehearsal, I’m standing on the platform, and they’re trying to have CO2 smoke come out,” Williams said.
Turns out something had a short circuit and mixed with the smoke and shocked her costume. The shock was so strong that it split the boot of her costume open.
“All I know is I looked down at my shoe, and the thing could talk,” she said.