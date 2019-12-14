Tiffany Haddish, Viola Davis And More To Star In Live Rendition Of ‘Good Times’

Thanks to ABC’s Live in Front of a Studio Audience, the network’s 70’s sitcom Good Times will be coming to the theater stage. On December 18th, the Norman Lear production will be turned into a stage play for ABC, Newsweek reports. The all-star cast includes Tiffany Haddish, Viola Davis, Jharrel Jerome and Asante Blackk of When They See Us, Jay Pharoah and Andre Braugher of Brooklyn Nine-Nine. Jamie Foxx’s daughter, Corrine Bishop, will also have a starring role in the live show.

While Davis will play Florida Evans and Braugher will play James Evans, Pharoah will play their oldest son and family jokester JJ Evans. Haddish will portray the witty Willona Woods and Bishop will take on the role of Thelma Evans. Blackk will play the youngest sibling and revolutionary-in-training Michael Evans. The iconic theme song will be sung by black-ish star Anthony Anderson and Patti LaBelle.

Lear’s other hit shows All in the Family and The Jeffersons got the live treatment back in May. They were a huge success, bringing in an average of 14 million viewers. Another live episode of All in the Family will be also be airing the same night as Good Times.

Tune into Live in Front of a Studio Audience on December 18 at 8 P.M. EST on ABC.