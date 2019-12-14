Gabrielle Union Partners With Fashion To Figure For Holiday Plus Size Collection

December 14, 2019  |  
By Tanay Hudson

"America's Got Talent" Season 14 Live Show Red Carpet

Source: Jon Kopaloff / Getty

Despite her run as a judge on America’s Got Talent coming to an abrupt end, Gabrielle Union is continuing to flourish.  Through her partnership with New York and Company, Union is debuting a new  holiday- themed collection specifically for plus size women through their Fashion to Figure division.

The collection consists of 13 pieces fit for any holiday party or night out.

View this post on Instagram

when you got the drip ✨🔥#GABUNIONxFTF #ftfbabe

A post shared by Fashion to Figure (@fashiontofigure) on

The L.A’s Finest star said she was inspired to create the line due to the outcry for sizes for curvy women.

“This is for my family and all the plus-size women who have messaged me asking for the Gabrielle Union Collection,” she said in a statement. This partnership goes beyond offering a more inclusive and extended size range, it was a deliberate effort to focus on a technical fit that celebrates curves.”

View this post on Instagram

a neon NYE 🌈✨ #GABUNIONxFTF

A post shared by Fashion to Figure (@fashiontofigure) on

 

Union said this collection is guaranteed to bring pieces that hug curves in all the right places.

“This partnership goes beyond offering a more inclusive and extended size range, it was a deliberate effort to focus on a technical fit that celebrates curves.”

Prices start at $39.95. Take a look here.

View this post on Instagram

glitterati vibes ✨ #GABUNIONxFTF #GNO

A post shared by Fashion to Figure (@fashiontofigure) on

