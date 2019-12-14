Gabrielle Union Partners With Fashion To Figure For Holiday Plus Size Collection

Despite her run as a judge on America’s Got Talent coming to an abrupt end, Gabrielle Union is continuing to flourish. Through her partnership with New York and Company, Union is debuting a new holiday- themed collection specifically for plus size women through their Fashion to Figure division.

The collection consists of 13 pieces fit for any holiday party or night out.

The L.A’s Finest star said she was inspired to create the line due to the outcry for sizes for curvy women.

“This is for my family and all the plus-size women who have messaged me asking for the Gabrielle Union Collection,” she said in a statement. This partnership goes beyond offering a more inclusive and extended size range, it was a deliberate effort to focus on a technical fit that celebrates curves.”

Union said this collection is guaranteed to bring pieces that hug curves in all the right places.

Prices start at $39.95. Take a look here.