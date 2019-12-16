Triggers You React To Less As You Get Older

1 of 15

I think one of my favorite parts about getting older is becoming calmer. Only now do I realize what a frenzy I woke up in throughout my twenties. I really wanted/needed to know what was going to happen every day because I couldn't control my reactions to events—so the only control I felt I really had was controlling the events themselves. It was such an emotional time as every single event had me feeling every feeling as strongly as possible. If a guy took too long to text me back, if a friend didn't invite me to something, if I saw a photo of myself in which I looked a bit pudgy, if a paycheck was going to be late—it felt like the world was crumbling beneath me. I think I was so emotional because I just didn't yet know who I was. All I knew, is that there were still plenty of situation in life I hadn't yet encountered, for which I didn't have the tools. And I knew that going through each of those situations for the first time—learning the tools needed to get through them—would suck. Growing pains, if you will. Yup, that's what it was: growing pains. The nice thing about those is that they eventually slow down. They never stop, as we never stop learning and growing, but they taper off a bit after our twenties or thirties. Today, I'm less shaken by mistakes, surprises, and mishaps. I know that whatever happens, I'll probably be okay. I live in the moment more, not needing to know that the future will go just as planned. In fact, I know that it probably won't. I know that from experience now. I know how to handle the many personality types that I perhaps don't like, but must interact with. It's a beautiful time. Here are triggers you react less to as you get older. Events you didn't know about It used to really bother me if I learned of a social event to which I was not invited. Seeing photos of friends having dinner, traveling, or at some VIP event that I never heard about triggered some serious feelings of jealousy, betrayal, and FOMO. Now, to be honest, I assume they have their reasons they didn't invite me. Limited tickets? They simply forgot? It's okay. If they still clearly like me, I don't need to dwell on this.

Being overlooked for accolades When someone else would get the recognition/awards/praise that I thought I deserved—or was at least a contender for—my blood would boil. I don't like to admit it, but I would start listing off all the reasons I felt that person did not deserve that reward, as if that would somehow put the reward in my hands. Now I know that life is long, and careers are long. There will be time for more rewards. My time will come.

Outsider disapproval If I would hear, when I was younger, that someone said I…had a bad attitude or…wasn't nice or…wasn't good at something…I made it my mission to prove them wrong. Whoever it was. Now, I stop and ask myself, "Well, do I even think that that person is so great?" And if I don't, then I don't care what they think of me. I only have time and energy to make things right with the people I actually like.

Friends' partners you do not like Friends will date people I don't like. Family members will date people I don't like. That used to panic me—that used to send me into a frenzy of reaching out to the others and asking "What are we going to do about this?" Now, I know nothing is to do be done. That boyfriend or girlfriend I don't like probably won't stick around forever. And even if he or she does, I probably won't have to spend much time with the person. It's not like I'm dating him.

A social media comment Social media comments can really string. You put something out there, thinking everyone will love your content and praise you for it. That's what I used to think. So when the opposite would happen, it would be all I thought about for days. I'd get into a DM argument with the person that went on and on. Now I A) Don't post as much B) Don't post things that are close to my heart and C) Don't read the comments.

Your close-minded relative We all have one (or a few). And when we see them during the holidays, it's really hard to remain quiet when they make their bigoted, homophobic, or fiercely conservative comments. Today, however, I just talk to someone else at the dinner party. I'm not going to change that relative's mind tonight. All that can happen is he does, or doesn't, ruin my night. And that all depends on how I react to him.

Your temperamental boss Having a boss with a temper isn't easy, but it happens a lot. Running a staff of employees can drive a person a bit mad, so your supervisor may have emotional ups and downs. This used to put me on pins and needles when I was younger. Today, I am lucky not to work with personalities like that often, but when I do, I just let their temper tantrums go in one ear and out the other. I treat them like the wind: just passing through. It'll be over in a second.

A small scuff-up with your partner All I wanted, when I was younger, was to get along with my boyfriend—whoever that was at the time—24/7. Disagreeing on something just got under my skin. It made me fear the relationship was headed for the end. But, now that I've been with someone for a long time and we're building a life together, handling things like health issues and bills and career changes, I know that we will get into micro arguments throughout the day. And they'll pass. It won't destroy us.

Putting on a pound or two First off, I weighed myself too often when I was younger. Second off, if I put on a couple of pounds, it was my only goal for the following days to lose that weight. I'd cancel plans to go to the gym. I'd skip dinner with friends to have a green juice instead. Now, I do not have time to fuss over a pound or two. Life will work it out. The pounds will leave on their own because I generally eat healthy and exercise.

A change in plans Because I didn't yet have great friends when I was young, my happiness relied on the activity. But today, I have such wonderful friendships that it really doesn't matter what we do or where we go, so long as I'm with my friends. So if we have to bail on our big night out because one person isn't feeling great and we're just bringing her dinner instead, that's fine.

A change in circumstances I've now learned that major circumstances can change in an instant and you just have to roll with it. A family member may need to sleep on my couch for a month. I may be responsible for my mom's elderly dog while she makes an emergency trip somewhere. A new coworker may come into my life who is annoying or rude or makes a lot of mistakes. I used to resist change, and try to get things back to the way they were before, as quickly as possible. Now, I just go with it.

A surprise expense Naturally, surprise expenses like getting a filling at the dentist or paying a plumber to fix a showerhead used to really upset me because I didn't have much money. I'd pick up extra shifts at work to make up for the money, trying to regain some control. Now I know that these expenses will come up, all of the time. It's the cost of living. I cannot outrun them. I cannot outwork them. I don't need to stop enjoying myself because of them. I just need to be prepared for them.

Critical family members Family will probably always be some of our greatest critics. They feel very free to give their two cents about how we live our lives. If we decide to argue with them whenever they do, we will have a lot of arguing in our futures. I stopped responding to my family's criticism of my life. I learned that they kind of just want to talk for the sake of talking. I don't need to engage with the comment.

The panic of others Nervous energy of others used to rub off on me quite a bit. If I was with a big group, and one individual panicked about everything, I would let that ruin my night. Visiting my family, and having one family member overreact about the tiniest issues would send me over the edge. I've gotten better at just tuning out people who overreact to things.