How To Meet Your Travel Goals In 2020

Picture this: you’re sitting in an office and log onto Instagram and your feed is flooded with pictures of island vacations and escapades. Or, your friend just dropped out of a group trip you’ve been dreaming of and your boss is wearing your last nerve. If you’re feeling triggered, don’t be. The new year is just around the corner, which is the perfect time to establish travel goals. With proper planning (and reliable friends), anything is possible. Here are a few ways to get one step closer to the getaway of your dreams in 2020.

Be Realistic

One of the best things you can do to achieve your travel goals is to be realistic about your situation. This means asking yourself important questions about time constraints and even the circle you keep. If you’re longing to travel but can never get a friend to go with you, maybe it’s time to consider solo travel or joining a group. There are a number of travel companies that offer group trips and you might even walk away with a few new friends that will travel with you again in the future.

You should also get honest about your budget. Yes, everyone wants to ball out with a floating breakfast in a villa pool, but not everyone has the means. There are endless amounts of more affordable places to travel around the world– and within the U.S. Start to narrow down what your top three goals in traveling are and how your budget can support those goals.

Create a Travel Budget

Speaking of budget, if you’re determined to do whatever it takes to get to your dream location, you’re going to have to take the financial steps to support your goal. Something as simple as skipping Starbucks and cocktails once a week can put a considerable amount of money back in your pocket. Make a list of all the “extras” you treat yourself to each week. Decide what your non-negotiables are (hair and nail appointments, etc), then circle the ones that you are willing to scale back on. Your goal here is to shave off $75 per week and allot that toward travel. By doing that, within six months, you will have saved $1,800. That is enough for both international and domestic travel.

There are a number of financial apps that can help as well. You Need A Budget, for example, has a built-in accountability partner in the app to help you stick to your budget, and you can even take online classes on budgeting basics and label projects such as travel on the app.

Start Thinking About Your Schedule

Decide ahead of time which days you want to take off of work so you can alert your company and start saving. Holiday travel can be very expensive, so planning to take “odd” days off (a Monday-Thursday, for example) can save you hundreds of dollars. If you have friends and family who are willing to travel, talk about the time frame that works for everyone far in advance. It will help make group travel planning less stressful. Waiting until the last minute to travel is often one of the top reasons people become overwhelmed and don’t go anywhere at all so start looking at that calendar now.

Subscribe to Travel Deals

There are some travel deals that are outrageously good. Like, go to Paris for $300 roundtrip, good. Some of the best and most consistent travel sale alerts to sign up for are Scott’s Cheap Flights and The Flight Deal.

Sign up for Airline Programs

I have a rule of thumb that every single time I travel on an airline, I sign up for their miles program. Since it’s free, there’s really no reason not to. You’ll eventually be eligible for free flights, seat upgrades, and most importantly, cocktails.

Practice a “Can” Attitude

Though it might sound cliche, so many limits we experience are because of our mentality. If you’re afraid to fly, feel unworthy of a vacation or even uncertain, lean into that fear and just go. There are endless reasons that travel will enrich your life. There is nothing you can benefit from living in fear. The world is waiting for you to enjoy it.