Report: Future Seeking To Settle Paternity Case Outside Of Court

Yesterday, we reported that the two women, Eliza Reign and Cindy Renae Parker, who claim to be the mothers of rapper Future’s two alleged children, Reign and Legend, banded together to determine whether their children shared a parent. They resorted to this course of action because Future refused to take a DNA test.

DNA results have proven (with 99.999996% accuracy) that the children share a parent and there’s an extremely high chance that the claims are correct and Future is the father of both of these children.

Now, that the science has seemingly backed up the claims of these women, it seems that the rapper might be taking these paternity cases—or at least one of them—more seriously.

According to Bossip, Future is attempting to work outside of the court system to settle the case with Haitian model Eliza Reign. Sources tell Bossip that Future is attempting to avoid a trial so that details about his sex life and other personal matters don’t become public knowledge.

Future has offered one of the women a lump sum of money if she agrees to sign a confidentiality agreement. Apparently, the money is not sweet enough to prevent this mother from speaking about the case and their relationship.

This is not the first time Future has expressed concerns about what Reign might share. Earlier this year, he asked a judge to issue a gag order against Reign, preventing her from speaking about the case. He was concerned that false and base allegations would be leaked into the media. Reign is the same woman who claimed that Future threatened to kill her if she did not abort the child she eventually delivered. A judge was supposed to rule on the gag order request but the hearing was canceled at the last minute.

Both Future and Reign’s lawyers have refused to comment on this story because there has yet to be a resolution in their ongoing paternity case.

In addition to the paternity case with Reign, Parker sued Future for claiming that the rapper abandoned her son Legend. Parker’s lawyer did not comment on the story either.